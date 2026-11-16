MENAFN - GetNews) The Seoul-based clean beauty brand brings its Laminaria Ampoule Cleansing Foam and Alpaniacin Smooth Peeling Gel to U.S. shoppers with a new K-pop face.

Seoul, South Korea - November 16, 2026 - ShionLe, a Korean clean beauty brand operated by Shinan Cosmetics Co., Ltd., has named Baek Jiheon, a member of the K-pop girl group fromis_9, as its new brand model. With the appointment, ShionLe is expanding its marketing at home and abroad, including on Amazon in the United States, where it offers its Laminaria Ampoule Cleansing Foam and Alpaniacin Smooth Peeling Gel.

- Brand model with Laminaria Ampoule Cleansing Foam.

Key facts

- Brand: ShionLe (Shinan Cosmetics Co., Ltd., Seoul, South Korea)

- Founded: 2009

- New brand model: Baek Jiheon of fromis_9

- U.S. products on Amazon: Laminaria Ampoule Cleansing Foam, Alpaniacin Smooth Peeling Gel

- Recognition: Laminaria Ampoule Cleansing Foam ranked first in the pore category for cleansing foams in the first-half 2025 rankings of Hwahae, a Korean beauty platform

- Global reach: sales channels in 11 countries, including the U.S., China, Japan and the U.K.

A bright, healthy image for a clean beauty brand

ShionLe describes itself as a clean beauty brand dedicated to healthy beauty. The company chose Baek Jiheon because her bright and healthy image matches the brand's natural, ingredient-focused approach to healthy-looking skin. ShionLe plans to work with her across online and offline campaigns to make its message more approachable to consumers in Korea and around the world.

A kelp cleansing foam for pores

The Laminaria Ampoule Cleansing Foam is one of ShionLe's signature products. Made with kelp (laminaria) extract, the foam creates fine micro-bubbles that help wash away excess sebum and impurities from the skin's surface, making it a deep cleansing foam for pores that still leaves skin feeling comfortable. In Korea, it ranked first in the pore category for cleansing foams in Hwahae's first-half 2025 rankings.

The foam is part of ShionLe's Laminaria line, which also includes a kelp serum and a kelp cream for a simple, hydrating routine.

A bead-free peeling gel for smooth-looking skin

The Alpaniacin Smooth Peeling Gel is a gel-type exfoliator without scrub beads. Gently massaged onto skin, it helps lift away dead skin cells and buildup for a smoother, brighter-looking complexion. It belongs to ShionLe's Alpaniacin line, which is built around alpine plants and niacinamide.

- Brand model with the Alpaniacin line.

From Seoul to 11 countries

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, ShionLe is sold in Korea through Olive Young, Hyundai Department Store and Musinsa Beauty stores in Seongsu and Hongdae. Overseas, the brand operates sales channels in 11 countries, including the United States, China, Japan, Indonesia, Taiwan, Singapore and the United Kingdom. In North America, ShionLe sells through Amazon and TikTok and works with local influencers. Following its strong performance at Cosmobeauty Seoul and InterCharm Korea in 2026, the brand is currently advancing export preparations with several countries, including the U.S., France, Canada, Vietnam and the UAE, while remaining in active discussions with additional markets.

"Baek Jiheon's bright and healthy energy reflects exactly what ShionLe stands for," said a ShionLe spokesperson. "We hope that through her, more people, including shoppers in the United States, will discover our kelp cleansing foam and peeling gel and enjoy a simple, healthy skincare routine."

Availability

The Laminaria Ampoule Cleansing Foam and Alpaniacin Smooth Peeling Gel are available on Amazon in the United States through ShionLe's official store:

About ShionLe

ShionLe is a Korean clean beauty brand operated by Shinan Cosmetics Co., Ltd., founded in 2009 and headquartered in Seoul. Focused on healthy beauty, the brand offers skincare lines built around kelp, alpine plants and niacinamide, as well as sun care. ShionLe is sold in Korea and in 11 countries worldwide, including the United States through Amazon.