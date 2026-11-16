MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GAMA Executive to Moderate Panel Discussion on Single-Engine Operations in Robinson Stand

TORRANCE, Calif., Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robinson Helicopter Company (RHC), the global leader in civil rotorcraft, will participate in European Rotors 2026 from December 1-3 at Eurexpo Lyon in Lyon, France. The main exhibit is located in Stand #165, with an additional static display in Stand #838. The exhibition highlights Robinson's range of piloted light helicopters, unmanned aerial systems, and advanced propulsion partnerships.

Robinson will also host an important discussion around the benefits of single-engine operations titled "Single Engine, Maximum Potential: Safety, Operational Efficiency, and Environmental Performance of Single-Engine Helicopters in European Airspace," on Tuesday, December 1, 2026, at 13:15 in Stand #165.

Featured Piloted Aircraft Displays



European Debut of R44 Raven II Utility: The first European R44 Raven II equipped with Robinson's Utility Interior package, initially introduced at VERTICON in March 2026. Designed for utility operations, aerial work, and flight training, the cabin features a washable, heavy-duty cabin and removable rubberized floor mats. The aircraft is equipped with the latest safety features including an impact-resistant windshield, horizontal stabilizer and 4k cockpit camera.

Robinson R22: Displayed by UK dealer Sloane Helicopters, Robinson's longest running dealer of Robinson helicopters, the two-seat, piston-engine R22 piston first certified in 1979, remains the world standard for initial helicopter flight training. The R22 is recognized globally for its low operating and maintenance costs, high reliability, and responsive handling characteristics. Robinson R66 (Static Display Stand #838): Easy-Copter, Robinson's newest dealer in France will present a recent customer-owned five-seat R66 turbine helicopter featuring modern avionics and Robinson's latest symmetrical horizontal stabilizer.



Advanced Propulsion & Technology Partners



United Therapeutics (Unither Bioelectronics): Demonstrating its hydrogen-electric propulsion for organ transportation and zero-emission flight, United Therapeutics will exhibit a hydrogen fuel-cell stack alongside an augmented-reality experience allowing attendees to visualize hydrogen propulsion technology in development on the Robinson R44 and R66 platforms. Safran Helicopter Engines: Safran will display a one-third-scale model of the 950 shp-class Arriel 2W turboshaft engine. The Arriel 2W has been selected to power the upcoming 10-seat Robinson R88 helicopter. Every new R88 comes standard with Safran's Serenity package, delivering five years or 2,000 flight hours of direct factory engine support, unscheduled maintenance coverage, and proactive health monitoring. This turnkey program gives operators predictable operating costs and maximum dispatch reliability from day one.



Robinson Unmanned Systems

Robinson Unmanned, established in March 2026 to focus on autonomous and remotely piloted flight, will display three coaxial unmanned aerial systems:



HELIUS: A hand-deployable nano UAS designed for rapid situational awareness and close-range reconnaissance.

SPIRIT: A modular, all-weather Group 1 UAS engineered for adaptable payload integration and a broad range of operational missions. SPARTAN: A rugged, modular Group 2 coaxial UAS engineered for greater payload capacity, longer endurance, and more demanding operational missions.



Information regarding Robinson Unmanned's larger uncrewed platform developments, including the R44 AIRTRUCK, R44 SPRAYHAWK, and R66 TURBINETRUCK, will also be available.

Panel Discussion on Single-Engine Operations in European Airspace December 1 at 13:15

In addition to its displays, Robinson Helicopter Company will host a panel discussion titled "Single Engine, Maximum Potential: Safety, Operational Efficiency, and Environmental Performance of Single-Engine Helicopters in European Airspace" on Tuesday, December 1, 2026, at 13:15 in Stand #165.

Moderated by Joan Serra, Director of European Regulatory Affairs and Innovation at GAMA, the session will focus on the operational, safety, and regulatory considerations for single-engine rotorcraft across Europe. The discussion highlights the substantial safety improvements single-engine helicopters have achieved over the last two decades through advances in engine reliability, modern avionics, and engineering design. European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) data indicates that mechanical failure is rarely the primary factor in rotorcraft accidents; instead, the vast majority of safety occurrences are tied to operational and environmental factors.

Panelists include David Smith, President and CEO of Robinson Helicopter Company; Benoit Gatefait, Vice President and Head of Airworthiness at Safran Helicopter Engines; and David Pitterle, European Flight School Operator, EASA Examiner, and CFI. Additional panelists will be announced prior to the event.

About Robinson Helicopter Company

For more than 50 years, Robinson Helicopter Company has focused on making helicopter missions accessible, reliable, and safe. By maintaining a vertically integrated manufacturing foundation in the United States, Robinson provides global operators with practical tools for modern missions. From its top-selling R22, R44, R66 helicopters, to an expanding portfolio including the 10-seat R88. With the addition of its new business unit, Robinson Unmanned, the company offers both small and large autonomous and remotely piloted aircraft (UAS) for civil, commercial, or defense missions. Robinson is committed to developing, manufacturing, and supporting the most reliable and efficient helicopters in the industry. Learn more at and.

Contact:

Robinson Helicopter Company

Robyn Eagles

...

323-547-5102

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at