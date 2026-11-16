MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Leadership memoir explores ownership, voice, and belonging through more than four decades of experience building teams and developing leaders.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Kelia R. Bazile, President of Carrabba's Italian Grill, shares the experiences, decisions, and lessons that shaped her career in I Want a Seat at the Table: Empowering Individuals to Claim Ownership, Voice and Belonging, published by Spines.From her first summer job at Taco Bell in Dallas at age 17 to leading a national restaurant brand, Bazile's journey offers a practical perspective on earning responsibility, finding one's voice, and helping others advance.Her career includes nearly 28 years with Taco Bell, part of Yum! Brands, where she progressed from an hourly team member into leadership roles with increasing responsibility. She later joined Carrabba's Italian Grill as a Joint Venture Partner and advanced through operations leadership before becoming President.In her book, Bazile describes the challenges of breaking barriers, navigating career decisions, and leading through uncertainty. She shares what those experiences taught her about accountability, resilience, and the responsibility leaders have to the people they serve.Her Christian faith is woven throughout the narrative, including the principle expressed in Proverbs 27:17:“As iron sharpens iron, so one person sharpens another.” Through stories of mentorship, restaurant operations, and responding to the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, she demonstrates how compassion and clear expectations can work together.The book explores several lessons for emerging and experienced leaders:.Take ownership at every level. Leadership begins with how people approach their responsibilities, regardless of title..Build people while building results. Set clear expectations, coach consistently, and create opportunities for others to grow..Lead with compassion and accountability. Support people through challenges while maintaining standards and following through on commitments..Use your influence to open doors. Help others develop the confidence, skills, and judgment to take their next step.“Leadership is not measured by the seat you occupy, but by the seats you help others reach,” says Bazile.“I wrote this book to empower emerging leaders to claim their voices, build resilient cultures, and understand that true influence is earned through service, integrity, and opening doors for the next generation.”Written for professionals at every stage of their careers, I Want a Seat at the Table combines personal reflection with practical leadership lessons. Bazile encourages readers to take responsibility for their growth while recognizing the mentors, colleagues, and teams who help make progress possible.The book is available on Amazon in paperback for $24.99 and hardcover for $32.99.About the AuthorKelia R. Bazile is President of Carrabba's Italian Grill and a restaurant industry leader with more than four decades of experience. Her career spans hourly restaurant work, multiunit operations, and executive leadership. An author and speaker, she draws on her professional journey and Christian faith to share lessons on developing people, earning trust, and leading with purpose.Book InformationTitle: I Want a Seat at the TableSubtitle: Empowering Individuals to Claim Ownership, Voice and BelongingAuthor: Kelia R. BazilePublisher: SpinesAvailability: AmazonPaperback: $24.99Paperback ISBN: 979-8906597977Hardcover: $32.99Hardcover ISBN: 979-8906597984The views expressed in the book are the author's own. The book is not endorsed by Yum! Brands, Taco Bell, or Bloomin' Brands.For media inquiries, interview requests, and review-copy requests, please contact Jerriel Bazile.

Jerriel Bazile

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I Want A Seat At The Table by Kelia R. Bazile | Official book trailer

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From Taco Bell to Carrabba's President: The Journey of Kelia R. Bazile News Provided By Spines November 16, 2026, 05:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy



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