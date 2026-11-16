MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) Bollywood star Akshay Kumar shared glimpses from the 18th Akshay Kumar International Kudo Tournament, which brought together young martial arts talents from across the country.

The event witnessed inspiring performances, thrilling demonstrations and the celebration of young champions, with Deputy Chief Minister of Gujarat Harsh Sanghavi and actress Bhumi Pednekkar joining in to encourage the budding athletes and celebrate their achievements.

Taking to the caption section of Instagram, Akshay wrote:“A day filled with energy, talent and some truly inspiring moments! The 18th Akshay Kumar International Kudo Tournament brought together young champions from across the country, showcasing their skill, determination and passion for the sport.”

“It was wonderful to have Shri @iharshsanghavi, Hon'ble Deputy Chief Minister of Gujarat and @bhumisatishpednekkar, join us in celebrating the spirit of martial arts and the achievements of these young athletes. From incredible demonstrations to celebrating our winners, it was wonderful to see the next generation of martial artists shine. Here's a glimpse of the day.”

On the acting front, Akshay was last seen in Haiwaan, a neo-noir crime thriller film co-written and directed by Priyadarshan. It is a remake of Priyadarshan's own 2016 Malayalam film, Oppam and stars Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, Boman Irani, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Saiyami Kher while Mohanlal makes a cameo appearance.

It marks the on-screen reunion of Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan after 18 years, where they last collaborated in Tashan as well as the final film appearance of Asrani, who died in October 2025.

He will next be seen in 'Mauja Hi Mauja' with Vidya Balan and Raashii Khanna. He also has the fifth installment of“Golmaal” directed by filmmaker Rohit Shetty.

Golmaal is a comedy film series. The first film Golmaal: Fun Unlimited released in 2006 and was followed by 4 sequels: Golmaal Returns, Golmaal 3 and Golmaal Again and Golmaal 5.

All the films starred Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Sanjay Mishra, Vrajesh Hirjee and Mukesh Tiwari, with Shreyas Talpade, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Murali Sharma appearing in three, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kunal Khemu and Johnny Lever in two.