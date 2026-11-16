MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Nov 16 (IANS) Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) President and Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar has launched a sharp attack on Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav over the party's PDA Dalit convention held in Agra, questioning the turnout and accusing its leadership of disrespecting Dalit sentiments.

Yadav addressed a major Dalit Sammelan, organised under the PDA outreach campaign, at the GIC Ground in Agra on Sunday. The event was part of the Samajwadi Party's efforts to strengthen its support base ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Reacting to the convention in a post on X, Rajbhar questioned the purpose of organising a Dalit conference if, according to him, people from the Ahir community dominated the gathering. He also claimed that the venue remained partially empty despite the event being projected as a major political show of strength.

"What was the point of holding a 'Dalit Conference' in Agra if, in the name of Dalits, you only invited Ahirs from ten different districts? And even then, the venue wasn't even full -- what a fiasco!" Rajbhar said.

He also accused Yadav of failing to control his supporters, alleging, "I told you just yesterday that your boorish, rowdy henchmen wouldn't be able to help themselves -- they were bound to show their true, unruly colours. Just look at what happened: right in front of you, your goons ganged up to heckle 'Professor Chacha', and all you did was stand there grinning foolishly."

Predicting political consequences for the SP chief, Rajbhar added, "Believe me, your own actions will account for 50 per cent of your downfall, and the other 50 per cent will be contributed by these 'foolish' henchmen of yours."

Although the organisers projected the Agra convention as a significant show of political strength, several media reports highlighted that some sections of the venue had vacant chairs during parts of the programme.

The event also drew attention over Rampur MP Mohibullah Nadvi remaining seated while other leaders stood during the Buddhist prayer, or Buddha Vandana.

Reacting to the incident, Rajbhar accused the SP leadership of repeatedly showing disrespect towards Dalits and alleged that the episode involving the Buddhist prayer reflected the party's attitude towards religious and social sentiments.

"Furthermore, you and your associates never miss an opportunity to insult Dalits -- even from the very stage you set up. While a Buddhist prayer (Buddha Vandana) was being recited, your own MP, Mohibullah Nadvi, didn't even bother to move from his seat. Lord Buddha was insulted right there on your stage, and, as is typical for you, you just stood there, staring blankly," Rajbhar said.

"In reality, the Dalit community and the non-Yadav backward classes across the entire state understand your true nature all too well. That is precisely why, aside from those seeking party tickets and their own band of goons, the actual Dalit community wisely chose to stay away from your 'mega-rally'," he added.

The Minister also alleged that the non-Yadav backward classes, Bahujan communities and Vanvasi groups in the state understood what he described as the SP's political agenda.

He claimed that the SP's political approach was aimed at ensuring that members of the Ahir community received preferential access to government jobs, contracts and land leases, while Muslims were associated with criminal activities.

"Your true agenda is to create a situation where only your own Ahir community gets jobs, government contracts, and land leases, while Muslims are relegated to the roles of mafias, thieves, muggers, hired gunmen, and terrorists. At your 'Muslim Conference,' things reached such a pathetic low that your own Ahir supporters donned skullcaps and 'lungis' just to sit there and eat biryani for the sake of a photo-op," he said.

"Mark my words, my friend Akhilesh-ji: your own rowdy henchmen are more than enough to sink your ship!" Rajbhar added.