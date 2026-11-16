MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 16 (IANS) France secured their place in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Nations League 2027 thanks to their victory against Turkey (2-1) at the Stade Atlantique in Bordeaux, in the last match of the group stage.

France has qualified for the Nations League finals for the third time in five editions, after 2020-2021 and 2024-2025. Only Spain (4) has done so more often (the Netherlands could also be on 4 after their match on Monday evening).

It took until the second half for France to break the deadlock, with Bradley Barcola forcing a scrappy own goal from Turkish defender Emirhan Topcu. Eli Junior Kroupi later combined with Rayan Cherki for his first international strike. That sealed the points, with Abdulkerim Bardakci's late header not enough to salvage anything for the visitors.

Les Blues recorded their 13th victory in 2026 (1 draw, 4 losses), equalling their highest number of wins in a single calendar year (also 13 in 2003 and 2016). They have also scored 39 goals in all competitions this year, surpassing their previous best of 40 in 2003.

Having finished first in their group ahead of Belgium, Zidane's team will learn their quarter-final opponent during Friday's draw.

Belgium, meanwhile, produced an overwhelming comeback to beat Italy 4-2 and joined France in booking places in the UEFA Nations League quarter-finals.

Pio Esposito capped a fearsome Italian start with a fine first-time finish for his tenth goal in 15 international games, but Maxim De Cuyper and Nathan Ngoy swiftly turned the game around with close-range finishes before Jeremy Doku wove through a forest of defenders to make it 3-1 after just 26 minutes.

It would have been worse for the Azzurri had Gianluigi Donnarumma not pushed a fierce Kevin De Bruyne shot onto the post. Italy looked to seize back the momentum after the break, but Diego Moreira hit them again on the break, and Senne Lammens saved an Esposito penalty at the death.

Elsewhere, Rei Manaj scored one and set up the other as Albania won 2-0 against Belarus in the top-of-Group C2 clash, with the victory securing promotion to League B for the next campaign.