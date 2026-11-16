MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 16 (IANS) Usman Khawaja has disclosed how he approached Steve Smith and other members of Australia's 2018 Test team before publishing his account of the Sandpapergate scandal in his autobiography Sabr, revealing that he waited for Smith to finish a Test in South Africa before speaking to him.

The former Australia opener also explained why he kept the book's contents under wraps until shortly before its release, amid concerns that the revelations could affect players still representing the country.

Khawaja's book challenges Cricket Australia's findings on the 2018 Cape Town ball-tampering incident, alleging that knowledge of the plan was more widespread within the touring group than the investigation established. Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft were handed bans following the scandal, but Khawaja's claims have brought renewed scrutiny to the roles and knowledge of others in the team.

Recalling his interaction with Smith ahead of publication, Khawaja said the timing of the conversation was important as the former Australia captain was involved in a Test match.

“Steven Smith was a bit more awkward; he was playing in that Test. I waited until it finished, and I talked to him,” Khawaja said, speaking on the They Used To Be... podcast, as quoted by The Daily Mail.

He also confirmed that he had spoken to Warner and that Bancroft had reached out to him. Khawaja said his conversations with the players had attracted attention after it emerged that he had also spoken to Pat Cummins.

“Obviously it came out in the media I talked to Patty, so I'm happy with that and I talked to Davey and Bancroft reached out to me and I have had a lot of conversations with him,” he said.

However, Khawaja did not reveal the contents of his book to Warner until two months before its release. He said he had been wrestling with what to include and wanted to avoid the contents becoming known across the Australian dressing room before publication.

“I had promised him for ages, because he's had to carry this for eight years. I didn't tell David Warner what was in my book until two months ago. There's a period of time from 2020 when I sent a text message to 2026, where we barely discussed it - but I made a promise to him in 2020 and I stuck to it. I text him two months ago and he had no idea I was writing it, he was shocked. I was fighting with what I was gonna put in the book the whole time,” he said.

Khawaja said he was particularly wary of information spreading within the team and did not want the issue to resurface while Australia were preparing for a tour of South Africa.

“I didn't want it to get leaked - there are no secrets in cricket... once you say something it goes around the whole team and squad. I was just worried and the guys were going on a South African tour, I didn't want to do it while they were over there. So I just kept holding back, holding back. Then I thought, 'There are two months until my book release and I have got to tell him',” Khawaja mentioned.

The former opener acknowledged that his revelations could have consequences beyond the three players who were sanctioned. He said he had tried to balance his support for Smith, Warner and Bancroft with the possibility of putting other current Australia players in a difficult position.

“I've stood up for the three guys (Warner, Smith and Bancroft) who I feel like were treated unfairly, but there's other guys still playing in the team right now that it might be some sort of cost (for them). I tried my best to balance that out.”

Khawaja said he had anticipated criticism after publishing the chapter but admitted that the personal nature of the response had surprised him.

“I'm not playing the victim here, because I knew what I was getting into and knew what was coming, I just didn't realise it would be so personal. I've given the facts and think whatever you want now. I could have taken the sandpaper chapter out any time I wanted; I had full control,” he said.

The interview was recorded before Cummins held a lengthy press conference rejecting Khawaja's allegations. Cummins and Mitchell Starc have denied knowing that sandpaper would be used on the ball, while former batting coach Graeme Hick has also denied prior knowledge of the plan. Warner has publicly backed Khawaja, while former teammate Chadd Sayers has also supported his account.