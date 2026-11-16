Indian Streetlifter Prableen Kaur Gill Clinches Gold In Under-57 Kg Category At Finalrep Asia 2026
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) November 10, 2026: Indian streetlifting athlete Prableen Kaur Gill has clinched the gold medal in the Under-57 kg category at Final Rep Asia 2026, held in Singapore, marking a significant achievement in Indian sporting history.
Prableen continues to hold the No. 1 ranking in Asia in her category and, following her latest victory, has earned a new world ranking of No.12, further strengthening her position in the international streetlifting circuit.
Demonstrating exceptional strength, endurance and technique, Prableen emerged victorious in the competition, showcasing her abilities across the four key disciplines of streetlifting - pull-ups/chin-ups, muscle-ups, weighted dips and squats.
Streetlifting is a strength-based sport that incorporates aspects of weightlifting and calisthenics. Athletes from all over the world compete to lift the most weight possible while adhering to strict form and technique guidelines. Over 1,000 athletes compete in contests from Europe, the Americas, and Asia among other continents.
Talking about this win, Prableen shared,“Words cannot describe how incredible it feels to win a gold medal for India. I hope this achievement inspires many, especially young women, to explore the sport, challenge their limits and recognise that strength has no boundaries. If my journey encourages even a few more people to take up streetlifting and pursue their potential, it would mean the most to me.”
With this victory, Prableen Kaur Gill adds another notable achievement to her sporting journey, bringing greater visibility to streetlifting in India and inspiring more people to explore the sport.
About Prableen Kaur Gill:
Prableen Kaur Gill is an Indian streetlifting athlete and fitness content creator, known for her focus on strength, discipline and pushing personal limits. Competing in the Under-57 kg category, she is currently ranked No. 1 in Asia.
Her journey in fitness stems from a deeply personal transformation, having navigated alcohol dependency and rebuilt her life through fitness, discipline and strength training - these experiences have shaped the athlete she is today her platform, Prableen encourages more women to embrace strength training, challenge conventional perceptions around women and fitness, and recognise their own potential.
Prableen continues to hold the No. 1 ranking in Asia in her category and, following her latest victory, has earned a new world ranking of No.12, further strengthening her position in the international streetlifting circuit.
Demonstrating exceptional strength, endurance and technique, Prableen emerged victorious in the competition, showcasing her abilities across the four key disciplines of streetlifting - pull-ups/chin-ups, muscle-ups, weighted dips and squats.
Streetlifting is a strength-based sport that incorporates aspects of weightlifting and calisthenics. Athletes from all over the world compete to lift the most weight possible while adhering to strict form and technique guidelines. Over 1,000 athletes compete in contests from Europe, the Americas, and Asia among other continents.
Talking about this win, Prableen shared,“Words cannot describe how incredible it feels to win a gold medal for India. I hope this achievement inspires many, especially young women, to explore the sport, challenge their limits and recognise that strength has no boundaries. If my journey encourages even a few more people to take up streetlifting and pursue their potential, it would mean the most to me.”
With this victory, Prableen Kaur Gill adds another notable achievement to her sporting journey, bringing greater visibility to streetlifting in India and inspiring more people to explore the sport.
About Prableen Kaur Gill:
Prableen Kaur Gill is an Indian streetlifting athlete and fitness content creator, known for her focus on strength, discipline and pushing personal limits. Competing in the Under-57 kg category, she is currently ranked No. 1 in Asia.
Her journey in fitness stems from a deeply personal transformation, having navigated alcohol dependency and rebuilt her life through fitness, discipline and strength training - these experiences have shaped the athlete she is today her platform, Prableen encourages more women to embrace strength training, challenge conventional perceptions around women and fitness, and recognise their own potential.
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