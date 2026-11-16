MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Tea and coffee are among the most popular beverages consumed worldwide, but which one is the healthier choice? According to medical research, both contain caffeine and natural antioxidants that may help protect body cells from damage and fight inflammation. The caffeine in coffee helps keep the brain alert, improve concentration and temporarily reduce fatigue.

Tea, on the other hand, contains relatively less caffeine and has natural compounds that may offer benefits for heart health and overall well-being. According to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), 12 ounces of coffee contain approximately 113 to 247 milligrams of caffeine, while the same amount of black tea contains around 71 milligrams.

A 2024 research review published in the medical journal Health Science Reports examined the potential health benefits of tea and coffee. Similarly, a large research analysis published in the medical journal Epidemiology and Health found a link between moderate tea consumption and better cardiovascular health outcomes. However, excessive consumption of both beverages can also be harmful.

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High caffeine intake from coffee may cause anxiety, nervousness, sleep disturbances, an increased heart rate and, in some individuals, higher blood pressure. Excessive tea consumption can also affect sleep. Drinking too much tea with meals may reduce iron absorption due to the tannins it contains, particularly among people who already have iron deficiency.

According to health experts, up to 400 milligrams of total caffeine per day is generally considered safe for healthy adults. However, this limit includes caffeine consumed from both tea and coffee. In practical terms, one to two cups of coffee or two to three cups of tea may be considered moderate consumption, although caffeine levels vary depending on cup size and preparation methods.

During pregnancy, daily caffeine intake should be limited to 200 milligrams, while children and teenagers should avoid caffeinated beverages as much as possible.

Therefore, neither tea nor coffee can be considered the best choice for everyone. What matters most is consuming them in moderation, limiting added sugar and choosing according to individual health needs.