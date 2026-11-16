Russian Attack Hits Critical Industrial Facility In Vinnytsia Region
"The enemy continues to attack the Vinnytsia region. The Russian attack struck a critical industrial facility," the post reads.
No casualties were reported in the attack.
Zabolotna added that efforts to deal with the aftermath were being hampered by the threat of further strikes.Read also: Russian drone hits apartment building in Kharkiv
As Ukrinform reported, a Russian drone struck a children's educational facility in Kharkiv.
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