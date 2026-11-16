BJP Terms Bharat Summit Anti-Bharat After Italian Politician Remarks

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 16 (ANI): Telangana BJP State President N Ramchander Rao on Monday termed the Congress-organised Bharat Summit an "anti-Bharat Summit", accusing Italian politician Giacomo Filibeck of interfering in India's internal affairs through his remarks questioning the state of democracy in the country. Rao also criticised Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi for applauding Filibeck's comments and announced that the BJP would submit a memorandum to the Chief of the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), seeking action in connection with the Italian politician's remarks.

Speaking to ANI, Rao said that the developments at the summit had reinforced the BJP's apprehensions about the event. "As BJP was maintaining, it is not a Bharat Summit; it is an anti-Bharat Summit. Our apprehensions have proved correct, with an Italian politician interfering in India's internal affairs. Any foreign national visiting another country must respect and abide by that country's laws and regulations," he said. He further criticised Rahul Gandhi's reaction to Filibeck's remarks, alleging that the Congress leader's response reflected support for the comments made by the Italian politician. "Unfortunately, while the Italian politician was commenting on our Prime Minister, Rahul Gandhi was seen applauding. The BJP condemns this and will meet the Chief of FRRO today to submit a memorandum, seeking action against those involved...," he added.

Filibeck had on Saturday claimed that democracy was "under attack" in India and expressed support for Rahul Gandhi and the Congress while speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the Bharat Summit 2026 in Hyderabad. He said that international gatherings and conferences were important to draw global attention to challenges concerning democracy in India. "I believe that this kind of gatherings, conference, summit are vital to raise international attention on concerning challenges. Democracy is under attack in India, and we need to defend it, and the best way to defend it is to stand by Rahul Gandhi and the Indian Congress Party," he said. Filibeck further said that the Party of European Socialists and the Congress, along with other political movements across the world, were part of a progressive alliance that believed in social justice, climate justice, human rights and democracy. "And together with the Indian Congress Party and many other players around the globe, we are part of a progressive alliance--political movements that believe in values like social justice, climate justice, human rights, and democracy. True democracy. Not the corrupted one, not the rigged one, not the fake one," he said.

The Bharat Summit 2026 has brought together approximately 1,000 delegates, policymakers and thinkers from 70 countries to deliberate on a range of issues, including global geopolitics, democracy, climate change, artificial intelligence and progressive politics. (ANI)