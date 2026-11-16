Towhid Hridoy and Litton Das Lead Bangladesh Recovery at Wanderers

Johannesburg [South Africa], November 16 (ANI): Towhid Hridoy and Litton Das spearheaded a remarkable Bangladesh fightback on the opening day of the first ICC World Test Championship clash against South Africa in Johannesburg, recovering from an early Kagiso Rabada-inspired collapse to finish in a commanding position.

Hridoy continued his impressive run of form with a superb 137, while Das remained unbeaten on 92 at stumps. Their efforts lifted Bangladesh to 327/6 after the visitors had slumped to 22/3 early in the day, putting them firmly back in contention. Rabada was easily the pick of the South African bowlers as he contributed figures of 5/51 on the opening day.

Rabada said Proteas were determined to avoid complacency despite the physical demands of a packed schedule. He highlighted the team's intense preparation and admitted that the heat and fatigue from their recent series against Australia made the challenge even tougher. "That's the one thing that we guarded against: being complacent. I don't think we came into this complacent. We worked really hard during the week, extremely hard, and it was really hot too. Coming off that series against Australia, that would have taken a bit out of us too. I remember after my first spell, it felt like I'd bowled 40 overs already. You've got to understand that that's just the nature of cricket. You've got to perform with the calendar that's in front of you," Rabada said as per Cricinfo.

Rabada also admitted South Africa's bowlers failed to build consistent pressure at the Wanderers, allowing Bangladesh to recover. He felt they lacked discipline in maintaining partnerships and creating enough dot balls and wicket-taking opportunities, particularly with the old ball, but stressed that the team must now fight back from their current position. "The Wanderers is not an easy place to bowl. If you miss your length, either short or full, you can get punished. I don't think we bowled in partnerships as well as we would have liked to. That's what you need to do here at the Wanderers. Perhaps we just let them off the hook here and there and didn't string together enough dots or enough wicket-taking balls, especially with the old ball. I wouldn't say we're absolutely happy with that. But we're just in the position that we are in right now and we've got to fight," he added.

After Bangladesh elected to bat, Rabada made an immediate impact, striking with the very first delivery of the Test series to dismiss Mahfijul Islam. The South African speedster continued his early assault, removing Mominul Haque in his next over before bowling Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto with a superb delivery to claim his third wicket of the innings. Bangladesh found some much-needed resistance through Tanzid and Towhid Hridoy, who combined for a crucial 99-run partnership to steady the innings. However, Rabada returned to break the stand, dismissing Hasan, who had looked well set on 67. The Proteas pacer struck again off the very next delivery, removing Mushfiqur Rahim to complete his 18th five-wicket haul in Test cricket and leave Bangladesh struggling at 121/5.

With half the side back in the pavilion, Litton Das joined Hridoy at the crease, and the duo produced a magnificent fightback to turn the game around. Hridoy continued his outstanding run of form, registering his second Test century in as many matches following his memorable double hundred against the West Indies earlier this month. The right-hander eventually departed for a brilliant 137, with Marco Jansen producing an excellent delivery to trap him leg-before and bring an end to a mammoth 206-run partnership. The 206-run stand for the sixth wicket was particularly significant, becoming Bangladesh's highest-ever partnership for any wicket against South Africa in Test cricket. At the other end, Das remained unbeaten on 92, guiding Bangladesh to 327/6 at stumps. His composed innings, alongside Hridoy's counter-attacking century, helped the visitors recover impressively from a precarious 22/3 to finish the opening day in a strong position.