Tragic Fire Claims Two Lives in Kanpur Apartment Complex

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 16 (ANI): A woman and a 15-year-old child died after a fire broke out in the parking area of Radhika Apartments in Kanpur, trapping several residents inside the building. Fire tenders rushed to the scene and rescued eight people from the smoke-filled structure.

According to Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Deepak Sharma, the mini fire control room received an alert about the blaze and trapped residents at 4:54 PM. "Acting on this information, units from the Latouche Road and Kanganj fire stations were immediately dispatched, and I also proceeded to the scene," Sharma told ANI.

Upon reaching Radhika Apartments, firefighters found that the blaze had erupted on the ground floor, which was used as a parking area for two-wheelers. Dense smoke and intense heat rapidly travelled upward through the stairwell, engulfing the upper floors and cutting off escape routes for residents. Fire personnel launched simultaneous firefighting and rescue operations, managing to evacuate eight trapped individuals from the building. Four of the rescued residents were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital due to their condition.

"Two of them-a woman and a 15-year-old child-passed away while undergoing treatment, while two others remain under medical care," CFO Sharma confirmed. Firefighters brought the blaze under control, preventing it from spreading further within the residential complex.