West Bengal Minister Defends Police After Fatal Ratan Sheikh Encounter

North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], November 16 (ANI): West Bengal Minister Arjun Singh on Monday defended the police action in the encounter that led to the death of Ratan Sheikh, an accused in the Santiniketan shooting incident, saying that police personnel would respond if someone opened fire at them. Speaking to reporters, Singh said that the police could not be expected to remain silent or refrain from retaliating when attacked, adding that people had the constitutional right to defend themselves against threats.

The State Minister said, "If you open fire on the police, they are not just going to sit back and watch it happen. The law and order situation had deteriorated to such an extent that people had lost faith in the legal system... If someone comes to kill us, we are bound to respond; that is a right granted to us by our Constitution."

Ratan Sheikh was killed in an encounter with police on Sunday. Sheikh had been granted bail in a robbery case and returned to the area last Friday. He later went to a bus stand to meet another alleged miscreant. On Friday evening, three police personnel went to the banyan tree area at Layek Bazar in Bolpur to apprehend him. However, upon spotting the police team, Sheikh allegedly opened fire, injuring Constable Biswajit Das in his left leg. Sheikh had been absconding since the incident.

Following the shooting, the Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari visited the injured constable at Bardhaman Medical College and Hospital, where doctors confirmed that his condition was stable. The encounter marks the fifth such incident since the change of government in the state. Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Adhikari said Sheikh had opened fire at the police, following which the personnel took necessary action. "He shot at the police, and the police did what needed to be done on the spot. It would not be appropriate for me to comment on this. There is no place for goons and rapists in West Bengal. Even now, whatever remaining goons and those with illegal arms are left, flee from here; leave immediately. There is no place for them here," the Chief Minister said. (ANI)