MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ISTANBUL, Nov 16 (NNN-Anadolu) -- China's Foreign Ministry confirmed Monday that Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold a trilateral summit with his US and Russian counterparts later this week, Anadolu Ajansi reported.

Xi, Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump will meet in Shenzhen on Thursday on the sidelines of the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting, said a Foreign Ministry spokesperson.

The ministry did not immediately disclose what issues the three leaders would discuss.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed Saturday that the trilateral summit would take place on Thursday.

The White House also confirmed the meeting on Friday.

"Among other topics, he will discuss the reduction of nuclear weapons in the world, whose proliferation President Trump believes is very dangerous," Assistant Press Secretary Olivia Wales told reporters on a call.

Trump will also hold a bilateral meeting and working lunch with Xi on Thursday afternoon before concluding his visit to China with the trilateral meeting, Wales said.

The APEC meeting is set to take place Nov 18-19.

Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said last month that Russia and the US had not agreed on a separate bilateral meeting between Putin and Trump on the sidelines.

--NNN-ANADOLU