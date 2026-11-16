MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared a candid anecdote about a kayaking incident he experienced while shooting for a film in Nepal in an upcoming episode of the quiz based reality show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18'.

Asked if he had ever tried kayaking, cautioning how notoriously difficult and risky it can be, Big B replied: "Sir, yeh bada heen khatarnak hota hain yeh kayak, dubli patli naav hoti hain usmein ghusne mein aadha pauna ghanta lagta hain aur humne ek baar yeh kiya tha aur badi takleef hui thi hume andhar ghusne mein. Ek chapu dete hain aur usse chalane ka ek tarika hota hain. Ek baar hum Nepal mein film ki shooting kar rahe the aur vaha kisine toh kaha ki yeh badi achi cheez hain aur iss naav ki sawari lijiye aur humme kisi tarah usmein ghusa diya.”

(Sir, kayaking is quite dangerous. It is a very narrow, slender boat, and it takes almost 45 minutes to get into it. I tried it once, and I had a great deal of difficulty getting inside. They give you a paddle, and there is a particular way to manoeuvre it. Once, we were shooting for a film in Nepal, and someone there suggested that it was a wonderful experience and that we should take a ride in the boat. Somehow, they managed to get me into it.)

“Joh chapu tha, usse sahi disha mein chalana padta hain aur hua kya ki hume usse dhay ghumana tha lekin humne usse dusre taraf ghumaya aur naav palat gayi. Jab ulath gaya, toh humko bola gaya tha ki agar aisi sambhavna hui toh aap paani ke niche se haath upar ke taraf maariye toh voh naav seedhi ho jayegi aur agar nahi hua toh paani ke andar se apne dono hath jor se chalaye, toh joh vaha ke log hain unko pata chalega ki koi doob raha hain."

(You have to paddle in the correct direction, and what happened was that I was supposed to turn the boat one way, but I turned it the other way, and the boat capsized. When it overturned, I had been told that if such a situation arose, I should push my hands upwards from underwater so that the boat would right itself. And if that didn't work, I should wave both my hands vigorously underwater so that the people around would realise that someone was drowning.)

Describing the harrowing yet amusing sequence of events that followed underwater, the megastar added by saying, "Toh hum paani ke andar se haath chala rahe the jor se aur koshish kiye bahar nikalne ki aur kya hain saas bhi itne dher rok nahi sakte. Aap vishwas nahi karenge, koi nahi aaya bachane hume. Ek toh hum picture ki shooting kar rahe the aur picture ka hero heen doob raha hai, unko toh dusre hero ke saath kaam karna padta.”

(So, I was waving my hands vigorously underwater and trying to make my way out. After all, one cannot hold one's breath for that long. You won't believe it, but nobody came to rescue me. On top of that, we were shooting for a film, and the hero of the film himself was drowning. Imagine they would have had to continue working with the other hero.)

“Lekin fir ek vaha the koi jharne ke kinare toh unko laga koi aapati wala mamala hain toh unhone hume kisi tarah nikala. Badi musibat hogayi thi, bhaisahab aur kya hain kisi ko vaha se nikalne ke liye bhi 3 se 4 log lagte hain aur hume nikalte waqt bhi mushkil hogayi thi."

(However, there was someone standing near the waterfall who realised that something was seriously wrong, and somehow, he managed to pull me out. It was quite an ordeal, I tell you. It takes three to four people just to pull someone out of there, and even getting me out proved to be quite difficult)

The star also praised acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Nolan, diving into a captivating discussion on modern cinema, astronomy, and the sheer dedication behind the sci-fi epic Interstellar.

The conversation unfolded when a contestant, an astronomer from Chennai, sparked a dialogue on stargazing and space as his profession.

Big B applauded the vital role stars and the cosmos play in human lives, poetry, and modern entertainment by saying, "Kya hain ki Sir, taaro ka bohot hi bada mahatva hain humare jeevan mein, khaskarke joh taaro ke baare mein likhte hain aur kaafi lekh likhe gaye hain taaro ke baare mein aur kahi saare kavitaon mein taaro ka varnan kiya gaya hain.”

(The thing is, Sir, stars hold immense significance in our lives, especially because so much has been written about them. Many articles have been written about stars, and they have also been described in numerous poems.)

Aap toh taaro mein rahasya karte hain; yeh humare liye bohot badi baat hain kyuki aaj kal ki joh pidhi hain aur aaj kal ka yeh joh jamana hain uspe taaro ko lekar bohot charcha ho rahi hain aur bohot saari achi filmein ban rahi hain."

(You explore the mysteries of the stars, and that is a very big thing for us because the current generation and the times we live in are seeing a lot of discussion around stars, and many good films are being made about them)

He then turned his focus to Hollywood visionary Christopher Nolan, marveling at the director's extraordinary depth of research regarding black holes and cosmic travel. Highlighting Nolan's commitment to scientific authenticity, the megastar stated, "Pata nahi ki aapne voh film Interstellar dekhi hain ki nahi, lekin bohot hi adhbudh film hain aur uss film mein dikhayi gayi black hole ke baare mein jaankari dikhayi hain. Humme pata chala ki yeh film ke joh director hain Christophar Nolan voh bohot achi-achi filmmein unhone banayi hain aur kaafi prakhyaat director hain voh.

(I don't know whether you have watched the film Interstellar or not, but it is an extraordinary film, and it presents information about black holes. I came to know that the director of this film, Christopher Nolan, has made several wonderful films and is a very renowned director.)

“Uss film ke liye unhone itne gherayi se research ki yeh black hole vagera ke baare mein aur kaise yeh kirdhar vaha tak pochega. Joh asli scientists the jinka sampark tha astronomy ke saath, unko bhi nahi malum tha iske baare mein joh Christophar Nolan ne apni film mein dikhaya tha. Toh iss tarah ki research unhone ki thi aur adhubhudh baat hain yeh."

(For this film, he conducted such in-depth research about black holes and how the characters would reach there. Even the actual scientists who were associated with astronomy did not know about some of the things Christopher Nolan depicted in his film. The kind of research he undertook was truly extraordinary)

The show airs on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.