MENAFN - IANS) Coimbatore, Nov 16 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Minister Sengottaiyan defended Chief Minister Vijay's government on Monday, accusing opposition leaders of making disrespectful remarks for publicity and asking the DMK and AIADMK to explain their electoral setbacks before questioning the ruling administration.

Speaking to reporters at Coimbatore airport, Sengottaiyan said political differences did not justify disparaging another party or its leadership.

He maintained that the government enjoyed a clear mandate from the people and was implementing welfare measures.

The minister said CM Vijay had earned appreciation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership and the functioning of his administration.

According to Sengottaiyan, the Prime Minister, who had attended two programmes, had praised Vijay as an effective Chief Minister heading an honest government.

Earlier, AIADMK leader Sellur Raju criticised the state government's law and order situation. Raju mocked Chief Minister Vijay, saying that he was "behaving like a sulking leader" rather than fulfilling his pre-election promises regarding party discipline.

Taking aim at Raju, Sengottaiyan said it was ironic that leaders who could not win elections were making what he described as absurd statements against the government.

He said such criticism was particularly unacceptable from politicians who had been recognised within the movement by former Chief Ministers M.G. Ramachandran and J. Jayalalithaa.

Political affiliation, he argued, should not become a licence to demean other organisations.

Sengottaiyan said responding in kind to uncivil remarks would neither be appropriate nor reflect the standards expected in public life.

He suggested that some opposition leaders were speaking merely to attract newspaper coverage rather than raise substantive concerns.

Defending the ruling party's electoral legitimacy, he said voters had brought it to power while sending both parties that had previously governed Tamil Nadu to the opposition benches. Those attacking the administration, he contended, should recognise the significance of that verdict.

Turning to the DMK's criticism of law and order, the minister said the party was entitled to express its views but first needed to explain why people had voted its government out of office. If the DMK had delivered good governance, he asked, why had it been relegated to the opposition?

He extended the same argument to the AIADMK, saying the party should account for its slide to third place before claiming that it could provide a better administration.

Sengottaiyan reiterated that criticism should remain within the bounds of political decency.

The verdict, he maintained, had given Vijay's government the authority to govern, and opposition leaders should acknowledge that mandate while assessing its performance and raising their objections.