Conventional rural houses are largely built using bricks, cement mortar and manual labour. The 3D concrete printing (3DCP) technology replaces conventional brick masonry with digitally designed, machine-produced hollow interlocking concrete blocks. These blocks are manufactured using a mix of cement, sand, fly ash and bagasse ash, and assembled at the construction site.

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