MENAFN - Mid-East Info)The joint official liquidators of AIX Secure SPV Ltd will hold the company's first meeting of creditors by video conference on Tuesday, December 8, 2026, and investors who wish to vote must register their claims by December 4. ALBM Excello Law, whose clients were among the creditors that supported the winding-up petition, is helping AIX investors file claims, appoint proxies and put forward members for the liquidation committee. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The Grand Court of the Cayman Islands placed AIX Secure SPV, the Cayman-registered issuer of fixed-income notes linked to AIX Investment Group, into official liquidation on 30 October. It appointed Angela Barkhouse of Kroll (Cayman) Ltd and Michael Byrne of Kroll Middle East Consultancy Limited in the Dubai International Financial Centre as joint official liquidators.

Their letter to creditors of 13 November sets three deadlines.. Nominations for the liquidation committee close at 5 p.m. Cayman time on 26 November (2 a.m. UAE time on 27 November);Submission of claim information for voting, notice of attendance and proxy forms are due by 5 p.m. Cayman time on 4 December (2 a.m. UAE time on 5 December); and,The creditors' meeting opens at 8 a.m. Cayman time on 8 December (5 p.m. UAE time).

Claims must be filed online through the liquidation website, Investors who have already filed do not need to file again. Late claims will still be accepted, but those creditors may be shut out of the meeting. A claim admitted for voting is not yet admitted for payment; the liquidators will assess claims for distribution later.

The liquidators have determined that AIX Secure SPV should be treated as insolvent, so the liquidation committee must have between three and five creditors. The committee advises the liquidators on strategy and approves the basis of their fees. Members act for all creditors, are not paid and must sign a confidentiality agreement. The liquidators have asked investors not to visit their offices and to send all enquiries to...

Sujith Mathew, Partner at ALBM Excello Law, said:“The deadline decides who votes at the first meeting, which will elect the committee to oversee the liquidators' work. Every AIX investor should file a claim now with their subscription documents, transfer records and payment history. Investors who cannot attend on Dec. 8 can appoint a proxy to vote for them.”

“Many AIX investors are based in the UAE, and the liquidators have been authorised by the Cayman Islands Court to pursue proceedings before the DIFC Courts and the Dubai courts,” he said.“Our firm is assisting investors with the preparation and submission of claims, proxy arrangements, representation at creditors' meetings and participation in the creditors' committee process. We will continue to monitor developments and keep investors informed as the liquidation progresses”

AIX Secure SPV Ltd (in Official Liquidation): information for investors click below link:

Based in Dubai, Abdelaziz Al Blooshi Advocates and Legal Consultants LLC (in Association with Excello Law UK), is a leading law firm with full advocacy rights before the UAE Civil Courts. The firm is registered with the DIFC Courts and can act for clients before the common-law courts of the Dubai International Financial Centre, where proceedings are in English. Clients can take a matter through the onshore Arabic-language courts and the DIFC Courts with a single legal team.

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t: + 971 4 239 6646

Sujith MathewPartner

m: + 971 50 147 5048

+ 971 4 239 6646

Dubai, UAE

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