A family from Bihar took the spirit of Chhath Puja to Tokyo, Japan, thousands of miles distant, where they observed the four-day celebration with customary prayers and rituals. Social media users have been sharing videos of the occasion that show family members performing Chhath songs and giving Arghya to the rising sun.

Utsav Singh, a software engineer and multimedia artist better known as "Japan Wala Bihari," posted the images on Instagram. Singh, who was born in Begusarai, Bihar, and now resides in Tokyo, has been recording how his family maintains their traditional customs despite living overseas.

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A post shared by Utsav Singh(JapanWalaBihari) (@japan_wala_bihari)

As part of the Chhath rituals, family members can be seen praying together beside a river in one of the films. While executing the rites, women wearing traditional clothing sing devotional Chhath songs, upholding festival traditions.

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A post shared by Utsav Singh(JapanWalaBihari) (@japan_wala_bihari)

Women in the household are seen making prasad and performing traditional songs in another video that provides a peek of the preparations at home. Together, the family members carry out the customs and offer prayers for their loved ones' health and wellbeing.

Viewers' reactions to the family's attempts to maintain its religious and cultural customs away from home have sparked interest in the films on the internet. The event also demonstrates how people from the Bihari diaspora continue to celebrate Chhath Puja throughout the globe.

About Chhath Puja

This year's four-day celebration, which took place from November 13 to 16, ended with Usha Arghya and Parana. Devotees congregated in Banganga Tank, Shivaji Park, Powai Lake, and other waterfront sites around Mumbai and its suburbs in addition to Juhu Beach.

Nahay Khay opens Chhath Puja, which ends with prayers to the rising and setting suns. For those from Bihar, Jharkhand, and eastern Uttar Pradesh, the festival is very important. Devotees congregate near rivers, ponds, and other bodies of water to carry out the rites.