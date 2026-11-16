Tiger Shroff Firing Case Update: The inquiry into the firing of Bollywood star Tiger Shroff has taken another turn, with the Mumbai Crime Branch detaining a Thane-based driver. The accused, Ganesh Landge, was apprehended by police in Mumbai late at nite while reportedly carrying illegal rifles and ammunition.

In the Tiger Shroff firing case, who is the newly arrested accused Ganesh Langde?

According to the authorities, the operation occurred in the early hours of November 15, 2026, in the Municipal Industrial Estate in Agripada, Mumbai. Acting on a tip, the Crime Branch team set up a trap at the location with independent witnesses present.

Around 12:35 a.m., police noticed four guys meeting at the location. When the police approached, the criminals reportedly attempted to overpower the officers and flee. While three males managed to run, the cops apprehended Landge with minimal force. A search led to the discovery of two country-made handguns and 19 live rounds of ammunition in his hands. The discovered weapons were believed to be worth roughly Rs 60,000, with the ammo valued at around Rs 19,000. Police also discovered that Landge had a criminal history. Investigators believe he and the three guys who escaped were discussing the Tiger Shroff firing case just before the police raid.

About the Tiger Shroff firing case

The case began on October 18, 2026, when two individuals reportedly opened fire on Tiger Shroff's car near a school area in Juhu. The actor was allegedly leaving the site after a football game when the gunmen approached his vehicle and opened fire at close range. The shooters were identified as Phool Singh and Hrithik Kumar. They allegedly fled on a motorbike with the aid of their accomplice, Rehan Ansari.

Tiger Shroff escaped unharmed, but his driver and a YouTuber present at the scene were reportedly hurt in the collision. The terrible incident sparked a large investigation, with police teams searching for suspects and accused members of the network throughout Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

Mumbai police suspect a larger conspiracy behind the Tiger Shroff firing.

The Crime Branch is now attempting to determine Landge's specific participation in the shooting and track down the network allegedly engaged in the arrangement and movement of illicit weapons. The Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) has also been used in the inquiry. The police said to the court that the accused allegedly tried to overpower policemen when they sought to apprehend them.

According to the police, "All the accused were having a conversation about the recent firing case before getting arrested." Landge was brought before a municipal court and placed into police detention. Investigators are likely to interview him to determine his suspected ties to the other suspects and where the discovered guns were meant to be transferred. The inquiry continues, and the police are seeking the three guys who escaped during the Agripada operation.