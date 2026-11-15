

The demand for Anthropic's IPO is hotter than SpaceX's, according to Bloomberg.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei would be expected to fill the void that Jensen Huang left as the leading pitchman for the AI industry. Retail sentiment for Anthropic was 'extremely bullish' on Sunday.

Anthropic PBC's initial public offering (IPO) has drawn orders for close to seven times the shares available, Bloomberg reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter – a major bullish signal for the AI lab and the durability of the broader AI industry.

The demand is much hotter than it was for SpaceX (SPCX) at the same point in the process, according to the report. The only offering that compares would be Snowflake's (SNOW) $3.9 billion IPO in 2020; SNOW's price popped 112% on its first trading day.

The Anthropic IPO gains greater significance after the departure of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang after his multiple affairs, including one with a suspected Chinese spy, came to light last week. Nvidia and Anthropic are intertwined into the AI industry, with dozens of companies dependent on their services, investments and partnerships.

Bloomberg reported that CEO Dario Amodei would be expected to fill the void that Huang left as the leading pitchman for the AI industry and also require Anthropic to show that the AI gold rush has matured beyond the picks-and-shovels phase.

The AI lab is targeting a $1.4 trillion valuation, below the $2 trillion floated months ago but well above the $1.1 trillion that some on Wall Street suggested in the depths of the recent selloff in tech stocks.

Anthropic and some of its backers are seeking to raise as much as $90.4 billion through an IPO and a separate private placement, according to Bloomberg. Together, the offerings would surpass SpaceX's $75 billion base deal and make it the largest listing ever.

Anthropic is expected to debut its shares on the stock market on Thursday or Friday, according to reports.

Analysts See Rally And Bust

Some analysts expressed caution.“Investors are lining up for the Anthropic IPO this week, but it's worth remembering a simple lesson: A great company doesn't always make for a great investment at any price,” said Charlie Bilello, chief market strategist, Creative Planning said in an X post.

“The median major IPO lost 31% in its first year while suffering a 53% drawdown along the way.” SpaceX stock is down more than 7% from its opening price of $150 on the June 12 listing day.

Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at Carson Group seconded the view.“Good time to remember that huge pops are normal on Day 1, but so are enormous drawdowns during that first year.”

Retail View On Anthropic

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment was 'extremely bullish' for ANT, although through several traders anticipate pain in the near term.

“$QQQ just a pump and dump now. The next few months will be extremely painful for traders that don't understand the (horrible) economics of frontier AI. $ANT IPO will reveal all,” said a trader.

Another wrote:“$ANT Every pre-IPO buyer will be selling into new buyers thinking this inflated balloon will go higher into the atmosphere before it pops! Balloons can only hold so much air! $SPY $QQQ $SOXX $NVDA investors who are seeking revenge on the return of the nerds will be ready to short this to $20.

“This is a sell after it hits a post IPO release high.. then wait for bottom and scale back in. All pre-IPO buyers will take profit,” said a third trader.

The retail sentiment for SPCX was 'bullish' and 'extremely bullish' for NVDA.

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