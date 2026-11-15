

Morgan Stanley strategists remained overweight on U.S. stocks and upgraded Japanese and European equities.

The analyst lifted the price target for the S & P 500 Index to a level that implies 15% upside. A report from TheStreet noted that Goldman Sachs expects the S & P 500 to climb to 8,700 over the next 12 months, more than 14% above its last close.

Morgan Stanley is reportedly seeing the global equities market expanding beyond hyperscalers and is betting on AI adopters in 2027.

“With risk assets having cheapened, we embrace risk,” Morgan Stanley's strategists wrote in the report, according to Bloomberg.

“Within global equities, the story is broadening out beyond hyperscalers and 2027 will increasingly be about returns for AI adopters.”

Morgan Stanley Turns 'Max Overweight' On Global Stocks

The analyst reportedly recommends“max overweight” on global stocks, noting an intact AI capital spending cycle that it sees extending to a resilient economic and earnings growth into next year.

In a note from Nov. 15, Morgan Stanley strategists remained overweight on U.S. stocks and upgraded Japanese and European equities, adding that it is“equal weight” in emerging markets.

The strategists noted that the earnings growth of the MSCI ACWI may rise by 13% next year, while valuation drags are likely to ease and potentially reverse. The gauge's consensus forward price-to-earnings ratio is a 15 multiple, the lowest since 2023, the analyst added.

“Strong trend earnings growth likely continues given our baseline global growth outlook and the gearing of listed equities to the secular capex and innovation themes,” Morgan Stanley reportedly said.“Valuation multiples have de-rated significantly in 2026 as liquidity conditions tightened – this will likely stop being a headwind next year.”

The analyst also recommended“pro-cyclical quality” in U.S. equities.

S & P 500 Targets From Wall Street

As per Bloomberg, Morgan Stanley lifted the price target for the S & P 500 Index to a level that implies 15% upside.

Meanwhile, a report from TheStreet noted that Goldman Sachs expects the S & P 500 to climb to 8,700 over the next 12 months, more than 14% above its last close, noting that cheaper valuations after the recent technology selloff should turn returns positive even as profit growth cools.

The bank sees the recent drop in valuations as an entry point. In an earlier note, Goldman Sachs reportedly said,“From here, we expect equities to generate positive returns, albeit with higher volatility than in recent years.”

Meanwhile, as per the report, the analyst sees a cool-down in profit growth next year, with growth rates in global markets likely to at least halve in 2027.

In the U.S., Goldman sees earnings growth slipping to 11% from 36% due to a likely slowdown in hyperscaler capital spending.“Our economists expect a slowing in nominal GDP growth rates in 2027 as the AI investment boom peaks,” the strategists reportedly wrote, adding that“fading US tariff effects and easing AI-related supply pressures” should help bring inflation down.

How Are Markets Reacting?

All three benchmark U.S. indexes are on track to post gains in 2026. The S & P 500 is in the led, up nearly 10.5% so far this year, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average is up nearly 9% in the same time. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq has gained over 8%.

Among ETFs tracking the indexes, the SPDR S & P 500 ETF (SPY) was down 0.14% overnight amid 'extremely bullish' sentiment. The Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) was down 0.30% amid 'bullish' sentiment while the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) was down 0.03%, also with sentiment in the 'bullish' territory.

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