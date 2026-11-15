MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Paris, France, Nov. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From 14 to 15 October 2026, the 2026 International Cosmetics Innovation Summit and Awards (2026 INPD) was held at the Carrousel du Louvre in Paris, France, alongside COSMETIC 360, the international cosmetics innovation exhibition. Under the annual theme of“REGENERATIONS”, the event promoted exchanges in research, products and markets between Chinese beauty companies and their international peers through achievement showcases, award selection, keynote speeches and China–international roundtables. Sixteen Chinese companies and brands received innovation awards, and OSM also took the newly established Annual Pioneer Award.

INPD was jointly initiated by China Cosmetics Review together with Cosmetic Valley and other partners. Since its launch in 2024, it has continued to connect Chinese and international beauty companies, research institutions and industry experts, creating a platform for the international showcase of Chinese beauty innovation and for industrial cooperation.

C-Beauty Matrix on Show, Highlighting Research Strength and Brand Character

During this year's event, Chinese beauty was presented as a collective C-Beauty matrix. CHANDO, OSM, PROYA, Shanghai Li, Miqi and other companies and brands displayed their offerings at exhibition booths and exchanged with international beauty companies such as L'Oréal and LVMH, bringing research results, product innovation and cultural expression to global professional audiences.

The C-Beauty Journey Chinese Brands Zone presented the representative products and innovation achievements of the companies taking part in INPD. The research and application of distinctive ingredients such as pearl and botanicals, fermentation technology and formula development, and product exploration for different skin needs became concrete topics of exchange between Chinese companies and their international peers. On-site displays and product experiences also gave companies the opportunity to understand overseas market demand and to seek partners.

On 14 October, Minister Wang Dong of the Chinese Embassy in France visited the event and toured the C-Beauty Journey Chinese Brands Zone and the booths of OSM, CHANDO, Shanghai Li and Miqi, where he learned about the innovation achievements of Chinese beauty companies and affirmed their practice of pursuing high-quality development driven by innovation.









Innovation Awards Unveiled: OSM Wins the RMB 1 Million Grand Leading Prize

On 15 October, the 2026 INPD awards ceremony was held on the main stage of COSMETIC 360. The jury brought together professionals from industry, research, brand, marketing, design and sustainability, and assessed the entries in terms of innovative features, user experience, application value and supporting materials.

Among the winners, CHANDO, OSM, PROYA, GUYU, Shanghai Li, Perfect(China) and Shanghai CHUANMEI received the Innovation in Raw Material Award; LE-SURELY, FOHERB, Deep FX and Infinitus received the Star Product Award; Freda received the Innovation in Manufacturing Process Award; Miqi received the Innovative Brand Award; Absolute Rose and JIHE XINGCHEN received the Innovation in Formulation Award; and JAJALE received the Sustainable Award. Christophe Masson, CEO of Cosmetic Valley, and Franckie Béchereau, Deputy CEO, presented the awards to the winning companies and brands.

This year's INPD established the Annual Grand Leading Prize for the first time, together with a dedicated prize of RMB 1 million yuan, focusing on a company's overall innovation strength, global influence and growth potential. OSM, long dedicated to pearl-based skin care, received the award. Marc-Antoine Jamet, Secretary-General of LVMH and President of Cosmetic Valley, presented the trophy to OSM, and Wang Yueru, representative of China Cosmetics Review, presented the RMB 1 million prize honor.

Yang Anquan, President of OSM Holding Group, said that the award recognizes the company's long-term focus on pearl research and application, and that he hopes platforms such as INPD and COSMETIC 360 will help more people learn about Chinese pearl culture and the stories of Chinese cosmetics brands.









Professional Dialogue Between China and the World: Connecting Research with Market Practice

After the awards ceremony, three keynote speeches addressed the theme of“Regenerations” from different perspectives. Titled“The Chinese Story of a Pearl”, Yang Anquan's speech introduced OSM's long-term exploration in pearl cultivation, ingredient research, product application and cultural communication.

Dr. Jiang Shanshan, Science Communication Officer at the R&D Center of CHANDO Group, gave a speech titled“Chronic Stress-Induced Aging: A New Anti-Aging Paradigm for Eastern Skin”. Discussing the relationship between life factors such as stress and sleep and skin aging, and drawing on epigenetics, mitochondrial function and research related to Ximoyin®, he shared a research path running from skin science to ingredient development and product application.

Dr. Mei Weiping, gave a speech titled“TCM-Formula Skincare: A Green Expression of Chinese Wisdom”, introducing exploration in whole-plant utilization, fermentation technology and formula development, and sharing practices that combine traditional concepts with sustainable skin care.









In the roundtable“East and West Perspectives: Anti-Aging Research and the Anti-Aging Cosmetics Market”, Bruno Schafter, founder of Laboratoire France Cosmetic; Jiang Shanshan; Matthieu Erre, PharmD and co-founder of the French Beauty Experts Alliance; and James Dickinson, Director of F-Beauty Connect, discussed scientific validation, consumer communication, experience research and international market regulations. The panelists noted that for innovation to reach the market, ingredient mechanisms, formula stability, safety assessment and consumer experience need to be linked, and that the regulatory and claim requirements of target markets should be fully taken into account at the R&D stage.

From distinctive ingredients to products and processes, and from research sharing to cross-market exchange, 2026 INPD presented the innovation practices of Chinese beauty companies across different links of the industry chain, and provided a foundation for continued exchanges among Chinese and international peers on R&D, brand building and international cooperation.

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