MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) As she gears up for Season 2 release, Lisa Mishra talks about how Call Me Bae became a turning point in her acting journey. She said for her, it's about pushing my creative boundaries, discovering how much more I can bring to the screen.

For the singer and actor, the show has been more than just another project; it has opened doors to new creative possibilities, allowing her to explore her acting abilities and grow as a performer.

Lisa said:“Call Me Bae has been a very special part of my journey because it gave me the opportunity to discover a different side of myself as a performer.”

“Coming from a musical background, stepping into acting allowed me to explore new emotions, understand characters more deeply, and challenge myself in ways I hadn't experienced before. The love and appreciation for the first season have made the journey even more rewarding, and I'm excited about the possibility of returning for the second season.”

Lisa said that for her, it's about continuing to learn, pushing my creative boundaries, and discovering how much more I can bring to the screen.

“This experience has opened up a new chapter in my career, and I'm looking forward to embracing everything that comes with it.”

“The most fulfilling part of this journey has been seeing how audiences have connected with the show and the character. Every project teaches you something new about yourself, and Call Me Bae has encouraged me to trust my instincts, step outside my comfort zone, and approach my craft with a fresh perspective.”

“I hope to continue building on that experience and take on roles that challenge me creatively while allowing me to connect with people in meaningful ways.”, Lisa added.

Call Me Bae also stars Ananya Panday in the title role, alongside an ensemble cast that includes Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra and Mini Mathur.