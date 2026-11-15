External Debt of Low- and Middle-Income Countries Hits Record 9.4 Trillion

External debt of low- and middle-income countries rose to a record USD 9.4 trillion in 2025, while rising repayment obligations continued to put pressure on their finances, with the World Bank warning that some of the poorest economies are facing their highest borrowing costs in nearly four decades. According to the World Bank's International Debt Report 2026, external debt increased 5.5 per cent from USD 8.9 trillion in 2024, marking the sharpest annual rise since 2021.

The increase was driven by higher borrowing, a rebound in private lending and the impact of the weakening US dollar on the reported value of debt. The report highlighted that the cost of servicing this debt also continued to rise. Total debt service payments, including principal and interest, increased 1.9 per cent to USD 1.4 trillion in 2025, marking the fifth consecutive annual increase. Between 2022 and 2025, low- and middle-income countries paid around USD 436.1 billion more in debt servicing than they received in new financing. Payments to bondholders alone rose 13.7 per cent to USD 363.1 billion in 2025.

The World Bank said,“The countries that can least afford it are paying the most to borrow.” Countries eligible for financing from the International Development Association (IDA) faced an average interest rate of 8.2 per cent on new commitments in 2025, the highest level since the late 1980s. Interest rates on their borrowing from bondholders were even higher, averaging 9.4 per cent during the year. In comparison, the average interest rate for borrowers from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development declined to 5.5 per cent from 5.8 per cent in 2024.

The report also noted a strong return of private creditors to developing economies. Debt owed by low- and middle-income countries to private creditors increased 5.2 per cent to USD 5 trillion in 2025. Public-sector bond issuances rose 34.6 per cent to USD 250.6 billion, the highest volume since 2021. The pressure is likely to continue, with preliminary data for January-August 2026 showing no slowdown in bond market activity, even as borrowing costs remain elevated. Several countries had already exceeded their full-year 2025 issuance volumes. The World Bank cautioned that rising debt-service obligations and high financing needs are constraining governments' fiscal space and intensifying debt and refinancing risks.