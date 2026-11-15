Political Row Erupts Over Chhath Puja in West Bengal

West Bengal Minister Indranil Khan on Monday strongly criticised TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee's remarks on Chhath Puja, accusing the TMC of indulging in "divisive politics". Kalyan Banerjee sparked a row in West Bengal as he questioned the BJP government over arrangements for Chhath Puja, alleging that the state has been "taken over" by non-Bengalis. He asked, "Does West Bengal belong to Bengalis or Biharis?"

However, Indranil Khan hit back and accused the past TMC and the Left government in the state of not working for the interests of Bengali people. Khan said, "Is it Bengali culture to carry Maa Kali on a prison van? Is it Bengali culture to stop Durga Visarjan for Muharram? Was it in the interest of Bengalis to fire bullets on students demanding the appointment of a teacher for Bengali language at Daribhit? They do divisive politics and nothing else. Had they worked in the interest of Bengalis, 15 years of TMC rule and 34 years of Left rule would have made something good out of Bengal."

He asserted that various diversities have contributed to the nation and it was the government's duty to make arrangements for the festival of Chhath Puja. "Ek Bharat Shresht Bharat. People of various diversities contribute towards the country...Everyone has the right to participate in their festival, and it is the duty of the government to stand with them. But TMC and Left didn't do their duty," the West Bengal Minister said.

Earlier, Kalyan Banerjee had accused the BJP of "destroying Bengali culture" as Howrah Station was decked up for Chhath Puja. Questioning the Suvendu Adhikari government, he alleged, "Are there Bengalis in West Bengal anymore? Does West Bengal belong to Bengalis or rogue Biharis? Does practising Sanatan dharma mean cutting off Bengalis and establishing Biharis? BJP will destroy the Bengali culture. I was surprised to see Howrah station decked up like that for Chhath. Such decorations are not put up for Durga Puja."

"Bengalis have become second-category citizens in West Bengal; the state has been completely taken over by non-Bengalis... Bengalis will cease to exist if this continues for five more years," the TMC leader added.

On Sunday, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari had also termed the criticism of Chhath Puja in the state as "vote-bank appeasement politics". "This is a festival of the Sanatan tradition. Certain people, driven by a narrow-minded, regressive mindset, tried to create such divisions. They would claim that the Ganpati festival belongs only to the Marathis, that Chhath belongs only to the people of Bihar, or that Ram Navami belongs only to Uttar Pradesh. They did all this out of a petty, regressive mentality and for the sake of vote-bank appeasement politics. The people themselves have shattered it. The public has made it clear that while our diverse traditions remain, at the end of the day, we are all Indians," Adhikari said.