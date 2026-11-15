Indian Stock Markets Begin Week on a Positive Note

Indian stock markets started the week on a positive note on Monday, with both benchmark indices opening higher and extending their gains in early trade, supported by strong corporate earnings and continued foreign investor inflows. However, profit booking by domestic institutional investors and concerns over rising inflation continued to weigh on overall market sentiment.

The Nifty 50 index opened at 25,206, gaining 62 points or 0.25 per cent, and soon surged by 110 points in early trade. The BSE Sensex opened at 81,811, gaining 219 points or 0.27 per cent, and extended its gains by 420 points in early trade.

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments, said, "The sustained aggressive buying by the FIIs has dramatically transformed the sentiments and mood in the Indian market. In the last month, India is the best-performing large market with returns of 9.4%, eclipsing other large markets like the US, Japan and South Korea, which delivered negative returns. This outperformance of the Indian market is likely to continue, supported by more FII inflows, which will chase the momentum in the Indian market”. He added,“Profit booking by the DIIs and concerns surrounding the rising inflation are likely to constrain the rally. But in the near-term, the direction of the market appears to be north-bound."

In the broader market, the Nifty 100 index gained 0.30 per cent, while the Nifty Midcap 100 was down by 0.01 per cent. The Nifty Smallcap 100 also lost 0.48 per cent, indicating some weakness in smaller companies despite the gains in benchmark indices.

Among sectoral indices on the NSE, the Nifty IT index gained 1.13 per cent, while the Nifty Media index rose 0.38 per cent. The Nifty PSU Bank index advanced 1.16 per cent, and the Nifty Private Bank index gained 0.51 per cent. The Nifty FMCG index was up by 0.07 per cent. However, the Nifty Auto index declined by 0.10 per cent, while the Nifty Metal index fell by 0.55 per cent. The Nifty Realty index also lost 0.39 per cent.

In the commodities market, Brent crude oil prices declined by 1 per cent to USD 95 per barrel at the time of reporting. Gold prices fell by 0.62 per cent to Rs 1,35,800 per 10 grams for 24 karats, while silver prices declined by 3 per cent to Rs 1,70,937 per kg.

Arihant Bardia, Founder and Chief Investment Officer (CIO), Valtrust, said,“The Indian equity market is going through a phase of consolidation, with global uncertainties, geopolitical developments and foreign investor flows driving volatility. However, the underlying fundamentals remain encouraging, with corporate earnings growth continuing to be strong. Markets have corrected their valuations; now they need earnings to do the heavy lifting. This has made the risk-reward equation increasingly attractive for long-term investors”. He added,“Investors should look beyond short-term noise and focus on business fundamentals, earnings visibility and quality companies available at reasonable valuations. If the current earnings momentum sustains over the next couple of quarters, we could be on the cusp of a roaring bull market”.

Meanwhile, major Asian markets traded largely in negative territory. Japan's Nikkei 225 index declined by 1.97 per cent to 59,935, while Singapore's Straits Times lost 0.32 per cent to trade at 5,217. Taiwan's weighted index fell by 4.20 per cent to 41,842, while South Korea's KOSPI index declined by 2.65 per cent to 5,150. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was the only major Asian index trading higher, gaining 0.80 per cent to 23,826.