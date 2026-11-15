Udhampur Implements Solar CCTV Surveillance Across 236 Panchayats

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 16 (ANI): The Udhampur district administration in Jammu and Kashmir has launched a rural surveillance drive, under which solar-powered street lights equipped with High-Definition (HD) CCTV cameras are being installed across all 236 panchayats of the district under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan. The initiative aims to curb drug networks, petty theft and anti-social activities after dark. Assistant Commissioner (Development) Om Prakash said the primary objective of installing these solar lights, equipped with CCTV cameras, across the district's 236 panchayats is to address the growing menace of drug abuse. He said the installation work has already been completed in five to six blocks, while work is currently underway in the remaining five blocks. The administration expects the entire project to be completed by next month.

Progress Review of AIIMS Awantipora

Earlier this month, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare and Chemicals and Fertilisers, JP Nadda, reviewed the progress of construction and operationalisation of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Awantipora, Jammu and Kashmir. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, during the review, the Union Health Minister assessed the status of infrastructure development, procurement of medical equipment and furniture, recruitment of faculty and other personnel, and preparedness for commencement of medical and academic activities at the Institute. The Minister was informed that construction of AIIMS Awantipora is nearing completion, with all major buildings completed. The OPD services at AIIMS Awantipora are targeted to commence before December 2026.