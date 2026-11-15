Alexander Zverev Opens ATP Finals 2026 Campaign With Strong Victory

World No. 1 Alexander Zverev began his ATP Finals 2026 campaign impressively, defeating Spanish debutant Rafael Jodar 6-4, 6-4 on Sunday in Turin, Italy. The German, a two-time champion of the season-ending tournament (2018 and 2021), delivered a dominant serving display at the Inalpi Arena to secure an early lead in the John McEnroe Group, as per Olympics.

Zverev fired 10 aces without conceding a double fault. He secured the decisive break in the seventh game of the opening set, saved two break points and broke Jodar again in the third game of the second set to seal a straight-sets victory. Meanwhile, 20-year-old Jodar was making his debut at the prestigious season-ending event following a breakthrough first season on the ATP Tour. The Spaniard claimed his maiden tour-level title in Marrakech, reached the final of the Shanghai Masters and made history by becoming the fastest player to break into the ATP Top 10 following his tour-level debut.

Jodar achieved the milestone in just 287 days, surpassing Gustavo Kuerten's previous record of 490 days. Sunday's victory marked Zverev's second win over the Spaniard this season. The pair had previously faced each other in the quarter-finals of Roland-Garros in June, where the German prevailed in straight sets en route to his maiden Grand Slam title. The 29-year-old went on to capture the US Open in September, defeating fellow ATP Finals contender Ben Shelton in the final to claim his second major title of the year. Shelton and France's Arthur Fils, who complete the John McEnroe Group line-up, are scheduled to face off in Sunday's evening session. The top two players from each four-man group will progress to the semi-finals. Zverev also boasts Olympic gold on his impressive résumé, having won the men's singles title at Tokyo 2020.