Congress MP Akoijam Denies Sexual Harassment Allegations as Witch Hunt

Imphal (Manipur) [India], November 16 (ANI): Congress MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam dismissed the sexual harassment allegations against him as having "no substance", accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of spreading lies to divert attention from issues raised by the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, Akoijam said, "I've been saying that it's been a witch hunt...But the BJP has been keeping on telling lies even today; that's something that we expect from them. They're trying to make an issue out of this, despite knowing very well that there is no substance in these allegations...they think that will enable them to distract from the real issues that Rahul Gandhi has been raising. And they think that is a way to silence my voice. The fact that the party has given me responsibility tells you that the party has confidence, and they know very well that these allegations are false and have no substance at all."

His remarks came after BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj accused Congress of double standards on women's dignity, questioning the party leadership's silence over serious allegations against its leaders and the appointment of leaders facing sexual misconduct allegations to key organisational positions. Swaraj cited the allegations by 11 female students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) against Akoijam, a professor at the university.

"Congress party has made double standards a very normal thing. On one hand, you know that 11 female students of JNU levelled serious allegations against Bimal Akoijam. When disciplinary action was taken and he was found guilty, he was dismissed from his job. Bimal had to approach the High Court. He was neither issued a show-cause notice nor asked to give an explanation. But yes, Congress party certainly rewarded him. Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Manipur, it is astonishing that Bimal Akoijam, a Congress MP facing such serious allegations of sexual harassment, has been appointed co-chairman of the election committee, campaign committee and manifesto committee," she said.

Congress has appointed Akoijam as a member of the Pradesh Election Committee and Campaign Committee and as Co-Chairperson of the Manifesto Committee for the upcoming Assembly elections in Manipur. An FIR has been registered against him at Vasant Kunj North Police Station in Delhi, and the matter is under investigation. A Delhi court recently disposed of his anticipatory bail plea after police informed it that they were not contemplating his immediate arrest.