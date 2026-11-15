

The market commentator noted that, even as the AI trade is driving a historic surge in earnings, U.S. investment-grade technology bonds are underperforming the broader corporate bond market by 9% year-to-date.

The trend comes as Big Tech bond issuance has surged to a record $182 billion so far in 2026, up 971% from just $17 billion in 2024. The Federal Reserve warned last week about the mounting AI risks threatening financial markets.

Even as technology giants drive historic earnings growth globally, markets are still demanding a premium for holding U.S. tech debt, as AI borrowings have ballooned to over $182 billion this year.

According to The Kobeissi Letter, the AI trade is driving a historic surge in earnings, but U.S. investment-grade (IG) technology bonds are underperforming the broader corporate bond market by 9% year-to-date.

Meanwhile, last week, the Federal Reserve said in a survey that dangers from AI have topped the list of the biggest risks to the financial system, exceeding any other dangers.

Investors Demand Premium For Tech Bonds Amid Mounting Debt

The market commentator noted in a post on X that the MSCI All Country World Index (ACWI) earnings are expected to grow by 34% year-over-year in 2026, with the Information Technology sector expected to account for 48% of this expansion, matching the combined contribution of the next seven sectors, including Energy, Financials, and Telecommunications.

Meanwhile, IT earnings per share are projected to grow 88% YoY this year.“Excluding years when global EPS declined YoY, this would mark the 2nd-highest level of single-sector earnings concentration over the last 30 years, exceeded only during the 2022 energy crisis,” The Kobeissi Letter said.

Yet, the total return of IG technology bonds relative to broader IG bonds is down to its lowest level in at least 30 years, the market commentator noted in a separate post.

“The difference between IG technology bond spreads over Treasuries and broader IG corporate bond spreads over Treasuries has widened to +15 basis points, the widest in at least 14 years. By comparison, this difference was negative from 2012 through 2025,” it said, implying that investors are demanding a higher yield premium to hold technology debt.

The trend comes as Big Tech bond issuance has surged to a record $182 billion so far in 2026, up 971% from just $17 billion in 2024, making it the largest sector in the IG bond market.

Fed Warns Of AI Risks

Meanwhile, the U.S. central bank last week warned about the mounting AI risks threatening financial markets.

In a survey, the Fed said on AI risks:“Respondents noted three distinct areas of concern: (1) elevated equity valuations and the possibility that lower-than-expected earnings could result in lower valuations and a market correction; (2) cybersecurity risk, stemming from either a malicious attack by sophisticated state actors or damage caused by frontier AI models themselves; and (3) risks associated with complex forms of AI-related financing.”

The report was conducted through Oct. 28, a few days shy of the U.S. midterm elections. The survey found that 87% of the respondents cited AI as a“salient risk” to the system.

Other risks included higher long-term rates (48%), cyberattacks (43%) and fiscal debt sustainability (43%), as the U.S. debt has surged over $40 trillion and the budget deficit is nearing $2 trillion.

How Are Markets Reacting?

All three benchmark U.S. indexes are on track to post gains in 2026. The S & P 500 is in the lede, up nearly 10.5% so far this year, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average is up nearly 9% in the same time. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq has gained over 8%.

Among ETFs tracking the indexes, the SPDR S & P 500 ETF (SPY) was down 0.27% overnight amid 'extremely bullish' sentiment. The Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) was down 0.57% amid 'bullish' sentiment while the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) was down 0.04%, also with sentiment in the 'bullish' territory.

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) was up 0.05% amid 'bearish' sentiment.

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