

OKX CEO Star Xu said that the whole crypto industry has been paying for October crashes for the past two years.

CZ has not directly responded to Xu, but he previously denied that Binance was responsible for the latest plunge. The feud goes far back, to when Xu blamed the October 10, 2025 selloff on marketing campaigns by“certain companies.”

Bitcoin's (BTC) latest rout has reignited a long-running feud between two of crypto industry's biggest exchange executives. OKX (OKB) CEO Star Xu said on Sunday that Binance (BNB) co-founder Changpeng Zhao (CZ) was to be blamed for October market crashes for two years running – both in 2025 and 2026.

The whole crypto industry has been paying for those incidents for the past two years, Xu wrote on X. He asked if anyone“lies to the public more shamelessly” after causing crashes and then telling customers to think long-term. He did not mention Zhao or Binance by name, but was responding to a post about Zhao's latest comments.

Source: @star_okx/x

Critics were also getting brushed aside, said Xu. Complaints from customers and community members are shrugged off as“attacks orchestrated by competitors” like OKX, and the issues remain unaddressed, he said.

The dispute reignited this month after Binance disclosed a security incident in late October and estimated the total impact at around $6.3 billion, which the firm has made whole to its customers from its emergency Secure Asset Fund for Users (SAFU). Soon after the hack news, Bitcoin dropped to a 6-week low of $77,300.

What Did CZ Say?

While CZ has not directly responded to Xu, he previously had denied that Binance was responsible for the latest plunge. Binance did not sell any crypto during the decline, Zhao said. Instead, Zhao posted about his own trading on X.“I only bought, DCA every day,” he wrote, using the acronym for dollar-cost averaging, a strategy of buying fixed amounts at regular intervals.

Source: @cz_binance/x

He also offered other reasons for the slide. Those included Anthropic's (ANT) initial public offering and outflows from Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs). U.S. spot bitcoin ETFs saw outflows of about $1.9 billion over the seven trading days. Zhao also cited inflation data and the prospect of rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

BNB's price was trading at $593, flat over the past 24 hours. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around BNB remained in the 'bearish' zone, accompanied by 'low' chatter levels over the past day.

Feud Dates Back To 2025

The two executives have clashed before over October crashes. Xu blamed the selloff on marketing campaigns by“certain companies” in a January post on X.

Source: @star_okx/x

Binance had offered a 12% yield on USDe, a yield-bearing dollar token issued by Ethena (ENA). He said Binance allowed users to post USDe as collateral on the same basis as stablecoins USDT and USDC. Users borrowed against it and bought more, he wrote, and the leverage unwound when volatility hit. Xu said he was not attacking Binance but talking about root causes.

Zhao attributed the selloff to tariff-related macroeconomic news rather than to any Binance system failures.

Bitcoin Rebounds From Low

The exchange fight is playing out in a weak market. Bitcoin's intraday low over the weekend sat near $62,000, its weakest level since mid-July. On early Monday, Bitcoin recovered some ground as short positions made up $266 million of the $387 million liquidated over the past 24 hours, CoinGlass data showed.

On Stocktwits, Bitcoin was one of the top trending tickers among cryptocurrencies at the time of writing. Bitcoin's price traded at $64,900, down 4% over the past day, as retail sentiment around it improved to 'neutral' zone from the 'bearish' zone over the past day.

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