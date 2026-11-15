Rice water is often discarded after washing rice, but it has several useful benefits. From skincare and haircare to household uses, discover why you should stop throwing it away.

Are you throwing away rice water thinking it is waste? If yes, you are missing out on an amazing natural beauty and home care secret. Packed with vitamins and minerals, this rice water is no less than expensive conditioners and toners. Do you know how many wonderful benefits this free rice water has? Let us learn how to use that water now...

Rice water is rich in amino acids, vitamins, and minerals. You can use this water to make your hair beautiful. After shampooing, apply rice water to your hair and massage gently. Leave it on for a few minutes, then rinse with plain water. Doing this twice a week makes hair stronger. It prevents tangles and makes hair smooth like silk.

As a face toner....

Rice water works as a wonderful toner for your skin. After washing your face with face wash, dip cotton in this rice water and dab it all over your face. The nutrients in it tighten skin pores and give a natural glow to the face. For better results, keep the rice water in the fridge for 30 minutes and use it cold to make your face look fresher.

Rice water is also very good for the plants in your home garden. It is full of vitamins and minerals necessary for plant growth. Pour cooled rice water or leftover starch water onto indoor and outdoor plants once a week. However, make sure no salt or other spices are mixed in that water.

4. Relief for skin problems..

If you have dry skin or sensitive skin problems, a rice water bath works wonders. Mix a little rice water in your bathing water and bathe for 10-15 minutes. The starch in rice water reduces skin inflammation and provides moisture. It works as a natural medicine especially for sunburnt skin.

5. Use as kitchen cleaner..

Rice water has natural cleaning properties. Dip a clean cloth in rice water and wipe kitchen countertops, sinks, and other surfaces. Its mild acidity easily removes stubborn stains and grease without any harsh chemicals.

For bathing pets..

If you have pets like dogs or cats at home, rice water is also very good for their health. After bathing them with shampoo, pour unsalted plain rice water on their body and wash it off after a few minutes. It acts as a natural conditioner, leaving their fur soft and shiny.