Union Ministers And Leaders Of Steel Industry To Deliberate On Steel: Forging The Foundation Of Viksit Bharat 2047 In Delhi
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 15 November 2026: At a defining moment in India's journey towards becoming a globally competitive manufacturing and infrastructure powerhouse, the Indian Steel Association (ISA) will convene the seventh edition of the ISA Steel Conclave on 17–18 November 2026 at Le Méridien, New Delhi. Under the theme 'Steel: Forging the Foundation of Viksit Bharat', the two-day gathering will bring together Union Ministers, senior policymakers, heads of leading steel companies, global technology providers and domain experts to deliberate on the strategic priorities shaping the future of Indian steel industry. With McKinsey & Company as Knowledge Partner, a report titled "Steel: Forging the Foundation for the Future of India" will be released by the Hon'ble Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Steel.
With India aspiring to achieve 300 million tonnes of steelmaking capacity by FY31, the discussions will focus on the opportunities and challenges associated with adding nearly 80 million tonnes of capacity, strengthening raw material security, accelerating technological transformation and building a sustainable and globally competitive steel ecosystem. India's crude steelmaking capacity stood at approximately 220 million tonnes per annum as of FY26. The discussions will chart the journey towards 300 million tonnes of capacity by FY31 and 604 million tonnes by the end of Amrit Kaal in 2047.
Shri H.D. Kumaraswamy, Hon'ble Union Cabinet Minister of Heavy Industries, will inaugurate the Conclave and deliver the inaugural address on 17 November. Shri Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma, Hon'ble Minister of State for Steel and Heavy Industries, will deliver the keynote address. The Ministers will also release ISA's knowledge report on the steel sector and present the ISA Steel Awards 2026.
The inaugural session will feature addresses by prominent industry leaders, including Mr. Naveen Jindal, Chairman, Jindal Steel Limited, and President, ISA; Mr. Jayant Acharya of JSW Steel; Mr. T.V. Narendran of Tata Steel; Dr. Ashok Kumar Panda of SAIL; and Mr. Dilip Oommen of ArcelorMittal/AMNS India.
Mr. Naveen Jindal, President, Indian Steel Association, and Chairman, Jindal Steel Ltd., said: "India's ambition to become a global steel powerhouse and achieve the 300 million tonne capacity milestone will depend not only on investments in steelmaking but also on the strength of the entire ecosystem that supports it. Assured supplies of iron ore and coking coal, reliable energy, efficient logistics, access to advanced technologies and a supportive policy environment will be critical. The ISA Steel Conclave provides an important platform for government and industry leaders to align their priorities and work towards addressing these challenges collectively. Steel will be fundamental to building Viksit Bharat by 2047, with the government envisioning a capacity of 604 million tonnes. This journey will require huge investments, a proactive approach by industry, progressive reforms, consistent government policies and ease of doing business."
Bringing the entire steel ecosystem together
The Conclave will see participation from leading steel producers and ecosystem partners, including Jindal Steel, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, SAIL, ArcelorMittal/AMNS India, Rungta Mines, Jindal Stainless, Jayaswal Neco, Mukand Limited and Evonith. International companies such as Utility Global and technology and equipment leaders including Danieli, SMS group and Multi Commodity Exchange of India will bring global perspectives and expertise to the deliberations.
More than two dozen sessions and more than 15 presentations and more than 140 speakers across the two days will address some of the industry's most pressing strategic and operational priorities. Key areas of discussion will include iron ore and coking coal security, green steel production, artificial intelligence in steel plant operations, carbon capture, hydrogen-based steelmaking, carbon markets, green finance, iron ore beneficiation, scrap availability and specialty steel.
Other sessions will examine the potential of Gadchiroli in Maharashtra as an emerging steel hub, strengthening logistics and port connectivity, opportunities for MSMEs and start-ups, and expanding India's presence in international steel markets.
Coking coal security and infrastructure development in focus
The fourth edition of the ISA Coking Coal Summit, scheduled for 18 November, will bring the spotlight on one of the most critical inputs for India's steel industry. With the sector continuing to rely significantly on imported coking coal, the Summit will examine strategies to diversify sourcing, strengthen supply chains and manage international market uncertainties. The Centre's notification of coking coal as a critical and strategic mineral this year further underscores its importance to India's long-term steel ambitions.
Shri M. Nagaraju, former Secretary, Department of Financial Services, will be the Chief Guest, and Mr. Sanoj Kumar Jha, Additional Secretary, will be the Guest of Honour. Two knowledge reports - "Steel: The Backbone of the Indian Economy" and "Coking Coal: Fueling India's Steel Ambition in a Carbon-Priced World" - prepared by EY-Parthenon in consultation with ISA, will be released, with their key findings presented. Experts from S&P Global, Argus Media, SAIL, Trade and Investment Queensland and IEEFA will deliberate on international sourcing, contracting strategies, freight risks, strategic reserves, price volatility, blending synergies, coal gasification, GHG emissions and the way forward.
The third edition of the ISA Steel InfraBuild Summit will also take place on the afternoon of 18 November, with KPMG as its knowledge partner. The Summit will focus on accelerating steel consumption in India's infrastructure and construction sectors, highlighting the advantages of steel as a preferred material for modern, resilient and sustainable infrastructure.
Mr. V.R. Sharma, Managing Director, Jindal Steel Ltd., and Mr. Ashish Anupam, Vice President, Marketing and Sales, Tata Steel, will address the inaugural session. Mrs. D. Thara, Secretary, Department of Capital Development, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), Government of India, will be the Chief Guest. A knowledge report titled "Constructing the Next Skyline", prepared by KPMG in consultation with ISA, will be released.
Together, the three events and the release of four knowledge reports will provide a comprehensive platform for examining the opportunities, challenges and strategic interventions required to strengthen India's steel value chain.
The ISA Steel Conclave 2026 is supported by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the World Steel Association, FutureCoal and Trade and Investment Queensland.
About the Indian Steel Association (ISA)
The Indian Steel Association represents India's leading steel producers and works closely with the Government of India and other stakeholders on policy, sustainability and growth initiatives for the Indian steel sector. It provides a platform for industry collaboration and engagement on issues critical to the competitiveness, resilience and long-term development of India's steel ecosystem.
Indian Steel Association (ISA) represents around 90% of India's crude steel capacity.
All integrated steelmakers and several other small and medium steel manufacturers are its members. The current members of ISA include 7 Executive Members, 11 Affiliate Members and 5 Associate Members (23 in total).
ISA is an affiliate member of the World Steel Association. ISA has MoUs with global associations, including the China Iron and Steel Association, Korean Iron and Steel Association, ASEAN Iron and Steel Council, Japan Iron and Steel Federation, National Committee for Steel Industry, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan Metallurgy Association and FutureCoal.
With India aspiring to achieve 300 million tonnes of steelmaking capacity by FY31, the discussions will focus on the opportunities and challenges associated with adding nearly 80 million tonnes of capacity, strengthening raw material security, accelerating technological transformation and building a sustainable and globally competitive steel ecosystem. India's crude steelmaking capacity stood at approximately 220 million tonnes per annum as of FY26. The discussions will chart the journey towards 300 million tonnes of capacity by FY31 and 604 million tonnes by the end of Amrit Kaal in 2047.
Shri H.D. Kumaraswamy, Hon'ble Union Cabinet Minister of Heavy Industries, will inaugurate the Conclave and deliver the inaugural address on 17 November. Shri Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma, Hon'ble Minister of State for Steel and Heavy Industries, will deliver the keynote address. The Ministers will also release ISA's knowledge report on the steel sector and present the ISA Steel Awards 2026.
The inaugural session will feature addresses by prominent industry leaders, including Mr. Naveen Jindal, Chairman, Jindal Steel Limited, and President, ISA; Mr. Jayant Acharya of JSW Steel; Mr. T.V. Narendran of Tata Steel; Dr. Ashok Kumar Panda of SAIL; and Mr. Dilip Oommen of ArcelorMittal/AMNS India.
Mr. Naveen Jindal, President, Indian Steel Association, and Chairman, Jindal Steel Ltd., said: "India's ambition to become a global steel powerhouse and achieve the 300 million tonne capacity milestone will depend not only on investments in steelmaking but also on the strength of the entire ecosystem that supports it. Assured supplies of iron ore and coking coal, reliable energy, efficient logistics, access to advanced technologies and a supportive policy environment will be critical. The ISA Steel Conclave provides an important platform for government and industry leaders to align their priorities and work towards addressing these challenges collectively. Steel will be fundamental to building Viksit Bharat by 2047, with the government envisioning a capacity of 604 million tonnes. This journey will require huge investments, a proactive approach by industry, progressive reforms, consistent government policies and ease of doing business."
Bringing the entire steel ecosystem together
The Conclave will see participation from leading steel producers and ecosystem partners, including Jindal Steel, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, SAIL, ArcelorMittal/AMNS India, Rungta Mines, Jindal Stainless, Jayaswal Neco, Mukand Limited and Evonith. International companies such as Utility Global and technology and equipment leaders including Danieli, SMS group and Multi Commodity Exchange of India will bring global perspectives and expertise to the deliberations.
More than two dozen sessions and more than 15 presentations and more than 140 speakers across the two days will address some of the industry's most pressing strategic and operational priorities. Key areas of discussion will include iron ore and coking coal security, green steel production, artificial intelligence in steel plant operations, carbon capture, hydrogen-based steelmaking, carbon markets, green finance, iron ore beneficiation, scrap availability and specialty steel.
Other sessions will examine the potential of Gadchiroli in Maharashtra as an emerging steel hub, strengthening logistics and port connectivity, opportunities for MSMEs and start-ups, and expanding India's presence in international steel markets.
Coking coal security and infrastructure development in focus
The fourth edition of the ISA Coking Coal Summit, scheduled for 18 November, will bring the spotlight on one of the most critical inputs for India's steel industry. With the sector continuing to rely significantly on imported coking coal, the Summit will examine strategies to diversify sourcing, strengthen supply chains and manage international market uncertainties. The Centre's notification of coking coal as a critical and strategic mineral this year further underscores its importance to India's long-term steel ambitions.
Shri M. Nagaraju, former Secretary, Department of Financial Services, will be the Chief Guest, and Mr. Sanoj Kumar Jha, Additional Secretary, will be the Guest of Honour. Two knowledge reports - "Steel: The Backbone of the Indian Economy" and "Coking Coal: Fueling India's Steel Ambition in a Carbon-Priced World" - prepared by EY-Parthenon in consultation with ISA, will be released, with their key findings presented. Experts from S&P Global, Argus Media, SAIL, Trade and Investment Queensland and IEEFA will deliberate on international sourcing, contracting strategies, freight risks, strategic reserves, price volatility, blending synergies, coal gasification, GHG emissions and the way forward.
The third edition of the ISA Steel InfraBuild Summit will also take place on the afternoon of 18 November, with KPMG as its knowledge partner. The Summit will focus on accelerating steel consumption in India's infrastructure and construction sectors, highlighting the advantages of steel as a preferred material for modern, resilient and sustainable infrastructure.
Mr. V.R. Sharma, Managing Director, Jindal Steel Ltd., and Mr. Ashish Anupam, Vice President, Marketing and Sales, Tata Steel, will address the inaugural session. Mrs. D. Thara, Secretary, Department of Capital Development, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), Government of India, will be the Chief Guest. A knowledge report titled "Constructing the Next Skyline", prepared by KPMG in consultation with ISA, will be released.
Together, the three events and the release of four knowledge reports will provide a comprehensive platform for examining the opportunities, challenges and strategic interventions required to strengthen India's steel value chain.
The ISA Steel Conclave 2026 is supported by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the World Steel Association, FutureCoal and Trade and Investment Queensland.
About the Indian Steel Association (ISA)
The Indian Steel Association represents India's leading steel producers and works closely with the Government of India and other stakeholders on policy, sustainability and growth initiatives for the Indian steel sector. It provides a platform for industry collaboration and engagement on issues critical to the competitiveness, resilience and long-term development of India's steel ecosystem.
Indian Steel Association (ISA) represents around 90% of India's crude steel capacity.
All integrated steelmakers and several other small and medium steel manufacturers are its members. The current members of ISA include 7 Executive Members, 11 Affiliate Members and 5 Associate Members (23 in total).
ISA is an affiliate member of the World Steel Association. ISA has MoUs with global associations, including the China Iron and Steel Association, Korean Iron and Steel Association, ASEAN Iron and Steel Council, Japan Iron and Steel Federation, National Committee for Steel Industry, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan Metallurgy Association and FutureCoal.
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