MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 16 (Petra) -- A slight drop in temperatures is expected on Monday, although readings will remain above seasonal averages, with pleasant autumn weather forecast across most regions through Thursday, the Jordan Meteorological Department said.

Monday's weather will be pleasant across most of the Kingdom and moderate in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba, with some high-level clouds and moderate northwesterly winds that may occasionally pick up, particularly in the Badia.

Daytime temperatures are forecast to reach 23 degrees Celsius in East Amman and across the plains, compared with 21 C in West Amman, 20 C in the northern highlands, 19 C in the Sharah highlands and 25 C in the Badia.

Highs will reach 28 C in the northern Jordan Valley and at the Dead Sea, 30 C in the southern Jordan Valley and 29 C in Aqaba.

Similar conditions will prevail on Tuesday and Wednesday, with pleasant weather across most regions and moderate temperatures in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba.

Some clouds will appear at varying altitudes, accompanied by moderate northwesterly winds.

Temperatures will rise slightly on Thursday, bringing pleasant weather to mountainous areas and moderate conditions elsewhere.

Some high-level clouds are expected, while southeasterly to southwesterly winds will remain moderate.

//Petra// RZ