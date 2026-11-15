MENAFN - UkrinForm) Prime Minister of Ukraine Sergii Koretskyi announced this in a post on his official Telegram channel, Ukrinform reports.

"Together with the EU, we are working out the specific contents of an emergency winter support package for Ukraine. It will include generators, charging stations, buses, and assistance with bridges and crossings to ensure reliable transport links between the two banks of the Dnipro River. All of this is essential to counter Russian terror targeting Kyiv, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Odesa and other cities," the post reads.

According to the Prime Minister, on Sunday, Russia's attack on power lines and substations in the Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions left hundreds of thousands of people without electricity. The situation is extremely difficult, and energy workers do everything possible to restore power after each such attack. It is critically important that Ukraine receive this assistance from its partners in the near future.

"Tomorrow in Brussels, I will speak with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to agree on the key details. I expect the decision to be finalized and the first shipments of the necessary supplies to arrive in Ukraine as soon as possible," Koretskyi wrote.

Ukraine must maintain pace of EU reforms, accelerate implementation of next tasks – PM

As Ukrinform reported, Prime Minister of Ukraine Sergii Koretskyi has begun a working visit to Brussels.

Photo: Cabinet of Ministers press service