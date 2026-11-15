By Alimat Aliyeva

Kia Corp. has become the first automaker in South Korea to surpass 300,000 domestic sales of electrified vehicles in a single year, achieving the milestone as of November 9, the company announced Sunday.

The automaker, an affiliate of Hyundai Motor Group, said it sold a total of 300,048 electrified vehicles, including fully electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid models, marking a 41.9 percent increase from the same period last year.

Kia's annual electrified vehicle sales first exceeded 100,000 units in 2021, reaching 109,741. The figure subsequently surpassed 200,000 in 2024, when sales totaled 222,085.

Fully electric vehicles accounted for 120,360 units of Kia's sales this year, more than double the figure recorded a year earlier. This also marked the first time any automaker had sold more than 100,000 EVs in South Korea within a single year.

Meanwhile, sales of hybrid vehicles increased 16.9 percent year-on-year to 179,688 units.

Kia said its overall domestic sales reached 502,286 units during the period, with electrified models accounting for 59.7 percent of total vehicle sales.

Among its electric vehicle lineup, the EV3 was the best-selling model, with 30,455 units sold. It was followed by the EV5, with 28,971 units, and the PV5, with 24,266 units.

In the hybrid segment, the Sorento Hybrid led sales with 70,176 units, followed by the Carnival Hybrid at 46,056 units and the Sportage Hybrid at 19,264 units.

The milestone highlights Kia's growing presence in South Korea's electrified vehicle market, with both fully electric and hybrid models contributing to the company's expanding domestic sales.