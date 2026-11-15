MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ISTANBUL, Nov 16 (NNN-Anadolu) -- The Saudi-led coalition said Sunday it intercepted and destroyed two drones launched by Yemen's Houthis over the Mecca region and two other drones over the Medina region in western Saudi Arabia, bringing the number of drones intercepted on Sunday to seven, Anadolu Ajansi reported.

Coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki announced the interceptions in separate statements on the US social media company X. He did not identify who launched the drone intercepted over Medina or provide details on possible injuries or damage.

Earlier Sunday, the coalition said it intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles fired by the Houthis towards Riyadh and three drones over Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province.

The Houthis have stepped up attacks on Saudi Arabia since July, using ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and drones against airports, oil facilities and other sites.

Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition supporting Yemen's internationally recognised government since March 2015. The Houthis seized the capital Sanaa and other provinces in September 2014.

--NNN-ANADOLU