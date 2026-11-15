Arturo Lopez Valerio, Founder of the Tabuga Think Tank

Three reports released today on talcubo review the draft telecommunications law, digital readiness assessment, and the UN position paper on the Inputs Trap

SANTO DOMINGO, DN, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC, November 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Tabuga Think Tank,, through its media brand T al Cubo ®, today released three reports in its Public Digital Infrastructure Series. All three address the same question: who creates, who decides and who captures the value of digitalization in the Dominican Republic.

The Inputs Trap, a position paper submitted on 18 March 2026 to the Informal Stakeholder Consultation on the United Nations Global Dialogue on Artificial Intelligence Governance, is now out in a revised edition. It argues that countries that invest in connectivity, education and digital infrastructure without turning those investments into domestic innovation capacity get stuck in a conversion gap. The Dominican Republic ranks first in the Caribbean and Central America for connectivity, yet it fell seven places on the Global Innovation Index between 2020 and 2025, to 97th.

By the paper's own estimate, 99% of the roughly USD 300 million in AI solutions consumed in 2025 went to external providers. The paper reviewed 417 public technology procurement notices published in 2025 by the Dirección General de Contrataciones Públicas (DGCP), the national procurement agency, treating them as a signal of spending intent rather than of contract awards or actual spending. It puts the resulting risk exposure at USD 180 million to 450 million over ten years. To the Global Dialogue, it proposes a track on AI procurement governance, indicators of domestic production capacity and a channel for independent research institutions in developing economies to contribute evidence.

T al Cubo Reading of DRA 2.0 interprets the Digital Readiness Assessment and Safeguards of Digital Public Infrastructure (DRA 2.0), published by the Ministry of Public Administration (MAP) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). The country sits at the systematic stage, the third of five, with a simple average of 3.3 out of 5. Technology use and adoption score 4.3, while regulation of emerging technologies scores 2.4 and the innovation ecosystem 2.5. The 2025 Global Innovation Index shows the same pattern: the country ranks 84th on inputs but 102nd on outputs.

The paper stops short of describing a general lag. Five of the six pillars are at the systematic stage, with strengths in leadership and strategy (4.0) and cybersecurity (3.9). Its priority for the next 24 months is turning adoption into capacity.

From Regulatory Modernization to Digital Economic Sovereignty compares the draft General Law on Telecommunications, Digital Infrastructure and Connectivity with the counterproposal T al Cubo submitted to the December 2025 public consultation. The draft runs to 206 articles in 26 chapters over 81 pages. It was released to the public on 3 September 2026 and has been under review in technical working groups since 4 November. It modernizes the rules on networks, spectrum, competition, user rights and cybersecurity, and fully or partly adopts eight of T al Cubo's proposals. It leaves out ten others, all dealing with value capture, as well as the concept of digital economic sovereignty. The think tank recommends ten amendments, mostly to the wording, and a mandate for a separate framework law on the digital economy. The bill now heads to the National Congress.

"We call this phenomenon the Inputs Trap: countries that invest heavily in connectivity, education, and digital infrastructure, yet fail to convert those investments into domestic innovation capacity, knowledge production, or technological sovereignty," Arturo López Valerio, presenter of T al Cubo, told the United Nations consultation on 18 March 2026.

The reports are available at:







Spanish editions are available at talcubo/informes.

## About the Tabuga Think Tank

The Tabuga Think Tank publishes analysis on digital policy, public infrastructure and innovation under its media brand T al Cubo®. Its motto is "Tecnología. Talento. Transversalidad." (Technology. Talent. Transversality.). Reports and T al Cubo programming are available at talcubo.

Press contact:...

Arturo Lopez Valerio

Tabuga

+1 415-404-9562

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Tabuga Think Tank reports warn the Dominican Republic leads the region in connectivity, not innovation News Provided By Tabuga November 16, 2026, 04:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Human Rights, Politics, Technology, Telecommunications



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