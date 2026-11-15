MENAFN - Live Mint) India has joined hands with the US and several other nations to safeguard critical technologies and AI supply chains amid intensifying competition with China. According to The Financial Times, US Under-Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg said that India, along with South Korea, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, had signed the declaration.

Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands and the European Commission were expected to sign the San Francisco Declaration on the Secure Foundations of Enduring Prosperity the following week.

San Francisco Declaration on Secure Foundations of Enduring Prosperity

The agreement, signed by the US and its partners, including Japan, Australia, Israel and the United Kingdom, seeks to establish a joint list of critical technologies and supply chains underpinning AI that require greater protection.

The agreement, the San Francisco Declaration on the Secure Foundations of Enduring Prosperity, is part of Pax Silica, a US-led effort to strengthen AI-related supply chains, spanning semiconductors, critical minerals, energy and advanced manufacturing.

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Launched in December 2025, the initiative has also expanded its membership, with Argentina, Chile, Costa Rica, El Salvador, the European Union, Germany, Greece, Kazakhstan, the Netherlands and Panama joining the Pax Silica Declaration at the 2026 Summit.

What signatories have agreed

The signatories have agreed to build a joint list of critical technologies and AI-related supply chains that need greater protection against China's influence. The scope runs across semiconductor design, chipmaking equipment and logistics infrastructure, plus critical minerals such as rare earths and magnets, energy infrastructure and industrial capacity.

Helberg told the Financial Times that AI supply chains are spread across multiple countries, making international cooperation essential for their security.

"The know-how to design a chip, the machine that makes it and the port that ships it can all be in different countries," Helberg said.

"What makes the San Francisco Declaration historic is that Pax Silic partners have agreed to treat the security of those technologies and the infrastructure behind them as a shared responsibility," he added.

US vs China on AI

The US and China have been at odds over AI for a long time. In October 2022, the US imposed sweeping restrictions on China, blocking advanced AI chips such as Nvidia's A100 and H100 processors and semiconductor manufacturing equipment from reaching Chinese companies. The Treasury Department has also restricted US investments in China's AI, quantum computing, and microelectronics sectors.

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Even while it is cut off from the most advanced technology, China has managed to make rapid progress in AI development with homegrown LLMs like Moonshot AI, DeepSeek, Qwen, Zhipu AI, and ByteDance, with some of the latest offerings performing at par with ChatGPT and Claude.

The unauthorised sale of some of Nvidia's most advanced chips to Chinese companies by circumventing the US export restrictions gained renewed attention following the revelation of Jensen Huang's affair with an alleged Chinese spy.