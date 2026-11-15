A tragic road accident in Bengaluru's Yelahanka claimed the life of a woman after a speeding car rammed into the motorcycle on which she was travelling with her husband and four-year-old daughter. The woman's husband and their young daughter sustained injuries in the collision.

The accident reportedly occurred around 11 pm on Saturday near Jakkur Aerodrome on Ballari Road. The family was returning to Yelahanka Old Town after visiting a relative in Jakkur Layout when the car allegedly crashed into their two-wheeler.

The deceased, Gayatri (42), was a native of Gauribidanur and lived in Yelahanka Old Town, where she worked as a housekeeping staffer.

The impact threw all three family members off the motorcycle, leaving them injured. Local residents rushed to their assistance and arranged for their transfer to a nearby private hospital.

Doctors reportedly advised that the woman be shifted to a government hospital for advanced medical treatment. However, she succumbed to her injuries while being taken there.

Her husband and daughter were admitted to a private hospital, where they continued to receive treatment, according to reports.

The car driver allegedly fled the scene following the collision. Yelahanka traffic police have registered a case and launched an investigation to trace the driver and establish the circumstances surrounding the accident.

The incident has once again highlighted concerns over road safety and the dangers of speeding on Bengaluru's busy roads.