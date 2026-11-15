MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Luxor, a Bitcoin mining-management and infrastructure provider, says it was hit by an AI-enabled intrusion that altered settings in its Commander platform and redirected customers' mining power to an unauthorized pool over the weekend. In a warning to the industry, CEO Nick Hansen argued that AI-driven attacks are becoming harder to defend against-and suggested the pace is likely to accelerate as both attackers and defenders adopt better models.

Luxor stated the incident was contained to its Commander tool and that it moved quickly to patch the system after detecting the unauthorized changes. The company also said it will compensate affected customers in full and plans to publish a post-mortem.

Luxor reports a breach of its Commander mining-management platform that redirected mining activity to another pool. Luxor has not confirmed widely circulated figures about scale, saying the impact was limited to just over a dozen customer accounts. The company says it patched Commander within two hours of detection and began restoring affected machines. Luxor's CEO warns that AI-enabled cyberattacks are increasing in frequency and sophistication, potentially requiring new defensive capabilities. Early external reporting claimed no rewards were earned, though a blockchain address linked to the incident later received payments.

Key takeawaysCommander compromise redirected mining power

Initial reports circulating on social media suggested that roughly 64,000 mining machines-amounting to 13 exahashes per second-were redirected to the OCEAN mining pool on Saturday. Luxor did not validate those specific figures. Instead, the company said the intrusion affected“just over a dozen customer accounts” that used its Commander tool.

According to Luxor, the unauthorized changes were isolated to Commander. The company also said other services-such as Luxor Pool and LuxOS-were not affected. Luxor added that it explored the incident extensively and determined it was limited to the Commander management layer rather than broader tooling.

Rapid patching and customer compensation

Luxor said it responded quickly after detecting the changes, patching Commander within two hours. It then began restoring affected machines back to their original pool settings.

For customers, Luxor pledged to compensate them in full for the mining power that was redirected. The company also indicated it would publish a post-mortem, positioning the response as both an immediate remediation and a longer-term security improvement exercise.

Cointelegraph contacted Luxor for comment, and Luxor reiterated that the issue was confined to Commander.

What external observers saw after the incident

Some early reporting suggested the attackers received no mining rewards. However, a Bitcoin address identified by CoreX as associated with the incident later received two payouts from OCEAN, totaling approximately 0.162 BTC -worth about $10,500 at the time of the cited calculation-according to the transaction activity visible via a blockchain explorer linked in the original reporting. This does not by itself confirm how Luxor's affected customers were impacted at the reward level, but it does indicate that mining activity under the redirected setup produced payments on-chain.

That mismatch between early claims and later observable transactions highlights a familiar problem in incident reporting: confirmation often lags behind the first wave of reports, especially when payouts occur on a schedule governed by pool mechanics rather than in real time.

Luxor's AI warning: attacks are adapting faster

Luxor CEO Nick Hansen said the attack used a“sophisticated AI-enabled vector,” without detailing exactly how AI was involved in the intrusion chain. In his account, AI-enabled activity is now a standard feature of threat campaigns aimed at businesses operating in crypto-especially those managing infrastructure that can influence where value is earned or controlled.

Hansen also argued that AI-driven attacks are not slowing down. He suggested that as model capabilities improve, the number and quality of attackers willing to use automated tooling increases. He characterized modern offensive behavior as continuous probing of attack surfaces-describing“abliterated models” running around the clock to look for weaknesses and then rapidly expand access once a gap is found.

From an operational standpoint, Luxor said it put most feature work on hold to harden its cybersecurity. The company also said it acquired its own GPUs to run unrestricted open-weight AI models intended to improve its security posture.

While Luxor's response focuses on defensive tooling and faster patch cycles, Hansen's underlying message is about strategic readiness: services that control mining and related infrastructure are increasingly exposed to automated exploitation attempts that can be scaled and iterated quickly.

Broader pattern: regulators and security firms cite AI-assisted intrusions

Luxor's warning aligns with other publicly reported concerns about AI being used to speed up cyber operations. Earlier this month, India's cybersecurity agency warned that a group called Crafty Falcon was using AI-powered tools to attack financial companies, including crypto exchanges, with goals such as stealing wallet keys and siphoning funds-according to Cointelegraph 's earlier coverage of the warning.

Security research has also pointed to more autonomous techniques. In October, Chainalysis disclosed an incident in which an attacker used what it described as“offensive agentic techniques” to access its systems, including exposure of password hashes, live tokens, and other customer information.

Additionally, in a September threat intelligence report, Anthropic said multiple groups have developed“automated exploit foundries” with AI. The implication for the wider ecosystem is that vulnerability research, testing, and exploit design may be accelerated-compressing timelines between when weaknesses are discovered and when they are weaponized.

For miners, exchanges, custodians, and other crypto operators, the practical takeaway is that security teams may need to assume attackers can iterate rapidly and operate at a scale that overwhelms manual defenses.

Going forward, investors and operators should watch for Luxor's promised post-mortem details, including what Commander's specific weakness was and how the company verified restoration. More broadly, the industry will likely look to see whether other mining-management providers adjust their threat models-particularly around AI-enabled probing and the speed of configuration integrity checks.

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