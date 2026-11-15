MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Microsoft's latest outage has exposed a critical question for businesses increasingly dependent on cloud services: Why are routine technology updates still able to disrupt essential operations on a global scale?

The tech company ruled out a cyberattack and AI systems failure as causes. It also apologised to customers and partners. Experts, however, noted that the incident last week, which Microsoft attributed to a network capacity upgrade, highlights weaknesses in how technology companies test changes, contain failures and restore services under pressure.

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Dubai-based cybersecurity expert Rayad Kamal Ayub noted that“Microsoft's latest disruption has brought renewed scrutiny to whether companies running essential digital infrastructure can adequately control the complexity they have created.”

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“When a technology company, like Microsoft, tells me an upgrade went wrong, my next question is why its checks did not catch it. Customers need to know how a routine change was able to interrupt so much of their work, and whether the same weaknesses remain elsewhere,” Ayub, managing director of the Rayad Group, told Khaleej Times.

The disruption spread across several regions, affecting businesses, government agencies and healthcare organisations. The impact extended beyond Microsoft users. OpenAI and Anthropic experienced problems with Microsoft connectors, while several companies reported communication delays and disruptions to their operations.

Ayub noted earlier investigations at CrowdStrike and Google provide documented examples of testing and deployment safeguards failing, with consequences extending far beyond the companies responsible.

According to Microsoft, the November outage originated from a problem introduced during an earlier network capacity upgrade, which surfaced after a subsequent network change. It has described the incident as technical and unrelated to cyberattacks or AI agents. Its detailed investigation report remains pending, leaving unanswered precisely why the interaction escaped detection and became so disruptive.

“I would want to see the evidence behind the recovery announcement,” Ayub underscored, noting:“During recovery, Microsoft reported servers becoming unresponsive again when traffic returned. A process establishing secure connections became overwhelmed. The distinction matters: restarting a machine successfully does not establish that it can sustain normal demand. Restoring access also did not immediately clear the accumulated email backlog.”

Another tech expert noted the comparison between the latest Microsoft outage andCrowdStrike's July 2024 incident is instructive,“although responsibility must remain clear.”

Cole Goodwin, chief executive of Vancouver-based DGEN Technologies Corp., noted that CrowdStrike, not Microsoft, distributed the defective security content update that crashed Windows computers. Its investigation found that new content required a 21st input, while the software supplied only 20 values to the component processing it. Attempting to read the missing input caused a memory error and system crashes.

Goodwin said:“Like in payment businesses, the practical test is whether disruption can be contained without leaving customers uncertain about their money.

“A merchant needs to know whether a payment completed before trying it again. I would judge a platform by how clearly it handles that uncertainty, how it prevents duplicate transactions and whether it can reconcile what happened once connections return. Those questions belong in the design from the beginning,” he added.

“The next test will be whether providers demonstrate that promised improvements work. Customers need evidence that new changes are tested against existing configurations, that failures remain contained and that recovery exercises include returning traffic and unfinished work. Buying another application offers limited protection if it depends on the same unavailable systems,” said Philip F. Ma, managing partner of Opportunity Venture (Asia) Limited.

Examine operational resilience

Ma pointed out investors should examine operational resilience alongside growth.“I would ask management to explain its critical dependencies and the cost of operating through a disruption. A business that can grow quickly but cannot recover reliably has a weakness that belongs in the investment discussion,” he added.

Meanwhile, some governments have already had to make operational adjustments. Australia activated its agreement with Microsoft to seek priority treatment during recovery. Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said Microsoft's assessment pointed to an update problem rather than a cyberattack. His statement, however, relayed the company's position rather than an independent government forensic finding.

Ayub, however, pointed out that the latest Microsoft incident does not demonstrate that every cloud service is unreliable.

“The lesson cannot stop at correcting the particular file or setting that failed. If the checks allowed it through, those checks need examination too. Otherwise, we may repair yesterday's mistake while leaving the conditions for tomorrow's disruption in place,” he added.

“I am not asking for a promise that nothing will ever fail. I am asking for evidence that a failure can be contained, that customers can keep essential work moving and that the explanation afterwards leads to changes we can verify. That is what would begin to restore confidence,” Ayub concluded.

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