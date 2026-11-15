MENAFN - Khaleej Times) US air travel was expected to return to normal on Monday after three days of widespread disruption following an extraordinary no-takeoff order issued by US aviation authorities.

The ground stop issued Friday afternoon was only the second time such a directive had been issued nationwide in the busy US airspace since planes were grounded following the 9/11 attacks and was blamed by the Trump administration on a faulty upgrade to communications equipment.

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As of Sunday evening, more than 55 US-related flights, those travelling within, into or out of the United States, scheduled for Monday, were cancelled, according to industry tracker FlightAware.

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That marked a dramatic shift from the more than 1,960 flights cancelled on Sunday.

The Trump administration sought to reassure weary flyers as questions remained over how such chaos could unfold in the world's largest economy, a country that prides itself on its technological prowess.

Throughout the weekend, stranded passengers wandered through chaotic airports and sat on floors, waiting for updates or to be rebooked.

Officials blamed Friday's colossal snafu on faulty work to upgrade air traffic control communication cables.

President Donald Trump on Sunday ended uncharacteristic days of silence on the ground stop, but only to blame his predecessor, Joe Biden, for the debacle.

Trump insisted he inherited a mess from the Biden administration and said Congress, which his party has controlled for two years, must approve funds to upgrade America's outdated air traffic control system.

"The Biden Administration was an FAA disaster," Trump said, referring to the Federal Aviation Administration.

"Everything they touched turned bad. Big money spent unwisely, making an old and broken system worse than when they began," Trump asserted.

FAA chief Bryan Bedford had said Saturday that air travel for millions of Americans stranded at airports would return to normal by the close of business on Sunday.

But Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Sunday morning it will actually take longer to get planes, crews and travellers to where they need to be.

"So, in the airspace, we're going to see things come back to normal today, but probably fully normal tomorrow," Duffy said on ABC News.

"We had aeroplanes and crews out of position because of Friday, so it takes a little bit of time to do that."

'I'm the secretary'

Duffy also flatly rejected calls for his resignation over the travel chaos, insisting he inherited woefully outdated air traffic control infrastructure, such as, he said, radar equipment that dates back to the 1960s.

"So when we do work and things go wrong, of course I'm the secretary. But I also have to acknowledge what was delivered to me," Duffy said in an interview on CNN.

The ground stop not only plunged US air travel into chaos, but it also raised serious concerns about the country's ageing infrastructure.

Duffy has appealed for $50 billion in funds to upgrade and modernise the air traffic control system and called for Congress, which controls the purse strings of the US government, to "meet this moment".

But Democrats quickly pounced to say Congress under Trump's Republicans could already have done this.

US air travel disruptions continue into third day; over 5,200 flights affected Trump, in first comments on US flight ground stop, blames Biden

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