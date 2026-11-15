MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) revealed on Friday that 10 defendents were convicted after a hotel brawl.

Through its official X account, the Department stated that the Abu Dhabi Criminal Court had convicted 10 defendants in a hotel brawl, with the penalties being 6 months in prison, deportation from the UAE, and an AED300,000 fine.