Abu Dhabi Court Convicts Ten In Hotel Brawl
Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) revealed on Friday that 10 defendents were convicted after a hotel brawl.
Through its official X account, the Department stated that the Abu Dhabi Criminal Court had convicted 10 defendants in a hotel brawl, with the penalties being 6 months in prison, deportation from the UAE, and an AED300,000 fine.
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