Lebanese PM Arrives In Doha
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Prime Minister of the Republic of Lebanon, Dr Nawaf Salam, arrived in Doha Sunday evening on a visit to the country. Upon his arrival at Doha International Airport, the prime minister and the accompanying delegation were received by His Excellency the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Sultan bin Saad al-Muraikhi, and ambassador of the Republic of Lebanon to the State of Qatar, Bilal Kabalan.Lebanon Dr Nawaf Salam Doha International Airport
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