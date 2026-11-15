MENAFN - Gulf Times) RAF Healthcare organised health awareness programme in association with Safari Group, Abeer Medical Centre, Reyada Medical Centre, Life Care Medical Centre and Imara Medical Centre in five different outlets of Safari Hyper Market on November 11, 12 and 13.

Thousands of Safari customers got benefited out of this programme marking, 2026's World Diabetes Day awareness.

The programme was inaugurated by Dr Ahmed Elasyouti, from Qatar Diabetes Association, Aathif Asharaf – MD, RAF Health, Ahmad Shahid – DGM Safari Group, Dr Nithyananda Swami, director, Abeer Medical Centre and Neelam from Dr Morepen Labs in Safari Mall Abu Hamour.

RAF Healthcare donated 500 Free Dr Morepen's Glucose Machines as a part of its social responsibility. Medical centres offered Free HbAlC, BP, SPO2, ECG, BMI and one-to-one doctors counselling.

Global health data indicates that, 40% of the adults living with diabetes remain undiagnosed. Hence the organisers emphasised that detection is very important to prevent long term complications arising out of diabetes.

RAF Healthcare along with Safari Group organised this event for the fourth year in a row from 2023. More than 6,000 individuals got benefited out of this programme in 2026 alone.

RAF Healthcare Safari Group Abeer Medical Centre