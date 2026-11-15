MENAFN - Gulf Times) Designers in Doha are turning attention to the materials behind everyday objects, as a three-day showcase explores how experimentation, public engagement and collaboration can shape Qatar's growing creative scene further.

The growing importance of material innovation, creative experimentation and opportunities for emerging designers took centre stage as Tomorrow Matters: New Materialities in Design opened on Sunday at Sada, Doha Design District, in Msheireb Downtown Doha.

Running until November 17, the showcase brings together design installations, discussions and hands-on workshops exploring experimental materials, living surfaces and regenerative approaches to making objects. It builds on Designed to Last, an earlier showcase examining how stories, memories and emotional connections give objects lasting value.

The initiative also highlights the role of platforms such as Doha Design District in connecting creative practitioners, encouraging experimentation and making design more accessible to the wider public.

Yasmeen Suleiman, designer, educator and head of the Materials Library at Virginia Commonwealth University School of the Arts in Qatar (VCUarts Qatar), said such initiatives were important in supporting creative practices and introducing designers to different approaches to blade-->





Yasmeen Suleiman

"Since Design District is really trying to platform a lot of creative and design professionals, I think it's very important to have these kinds of events to be able to support creative practice and different creative processes," she said.

She emphasised that understanding materials was an important part of this process, adding that she was looking forward to the exploration and discussions taking place over the three days.

Suleiman also highlighted the importance of bringing the public closer to the creative process, saying that opportunities to experience how things are made could help bridge the gap between designers and audiences.

"Any opportunity where the public is able to experience a little bit of what the process is like for any kind of creative process, I think bridges that gap and makes it a little bit more understandable for the public," she said.

She added that such experiences allowed people to engage with something different from their usual day-to-day activities in Doha.

Suleiman described the city's expanding cultural and creative scene as a positive development, noting that growing interest, investment and participation were creating more opportunities for the sector.

"The more diverse we're able to get in terms of the different opportunities and activities that happen, the better. It makes the scene and the community richer," she said.

The importance of supporting designers beyond the conceptual stage was also highlighted by Dana Said, head of FROMM, who said the organisation worked to help transform initial ideas into finished design blade-->





Dana Said

She explained that FROMM supports designers throughout the development process, while creating opportunities for them to present their work at design fairs and bring products to the market.

"We're specialised in design specifically and we think we contribute to the design ecosystem of Qatar by providing support to the designers and giving them opportunities to realise their ideas, their initial concepts into final pieces of design," Said said.

She pointed to FROMM's participation in the Doha Design Biennale through its Interlaced exhibition in Fereej Al Asmakh. One of the 12 works displayed was developed in collaboration with Lebanese designer Maher Hteid, who was selected as a finalist in a design competition launched by the organisation in 2025.

Said described Doha Design District as a significant platform for showcasing the work of designers and artists based in the city, particularly as Qatar continues to develop its cultural and design landscape.

Looking ahead, she said FROMM was also preparing new projects and collaborations for Milan Design Week 2027, where it participates annually.

Doha Design District VCUarts Qatar