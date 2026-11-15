MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar and Poland are further strengthening their bilateral relations through expanded co-operation in energy, trade, culture, tourism and political dialogue, with both the countries seeking to build on their longstanding partnership and explore new areas of collaboration, said the ambassador of Poland to Qatar.

Speaking to Gulf Times, the Polish Ambassador Tomasz Sadziński, said the relationship between the two countries is diverse and continues to offer significant opportunities for growth.

The ambassador described the energy co-operation as a cornerstone of the bilateral partnership, while highlighting opportunities to expand economic exchanges beyond the energy sector. He said cultural initiatives play an important role in bringing the two nations closer by introducing Qatar's residents to Polish traditions, products and cuisine.

"One of the best ways to understand a country better is through its cuisine and food," Sadziński said, adding that such things help showcase Poland's strengths and its potential for co-operation with Qatar.

According to the envoy, both the countries maintain regular political dialogue, covering regional and international developments, including the situation in the Gulf, Qatar's mediation efforts, the conflict in Ukraine and issues on the United Nations agenda.

“Trade relations are also gaining momentum, with Poland expanding its exports to Qatar and other markets in the region. Polish exports are increasingly diversified, with food products accounting for around 20% of the export volumes, alongside machinery, engines, electronics, dairy products and confectionery,” noted the ambassador.

He welcomed the growing appreciation of Polish food products in Qatar, noting that the quality and variety of these products were creating further opportunities for Polish businesses. He explained that the products currently reaching Qatar were being transported by air cargo, while container shipments were also on their way.

The ambassador expressed optimism that the range of products would expand further by the end of the year, with additional growth expected next year. He added that the Polish side was ready to support businesses interested in joining the initiative and developing commercial partnerships with Qatar.

The Polish envoy noted that connectivity between the two countries is another factor supporting the expansion of trade and tourism.

“Qatar Airways operates two daily flights between Doha and Warsaw, providing convenient connections for passengers travelling between the two countries. In addition to passenger services, Qatar Airways operates cargo flights to Warsaw and Katowice, one of Poland's major cities, facilitating the movement of goods between the markets,” he explained.

Furthermore ambassador Sadziński pointed out that beyond trade and energy, cultural co-operation and tourism are becoming increasingly important dimensions of Qatar-Poland relations. He highlighted the ongoing co-operation with Qatari museums, Polish cultural institutions and the Doha Film Institute to introduce audiences in Qatar to Polish culture, cinema and heritage.

“Tourism exchanges between the two countries have also been growing, with increasing interest among Qatari travellers in visiting Poland and Polish visitors travelling to Qatar. Travel exchanges would increase further as regional tensions ease, as Qatar is spearheading mediation efforts contributing to the regional stability,” he highlighted.

The ambassador added that the two countries had an ambitious but realistic agenda for expanding their partnership, particularly in trade and economic co-operation.

bilateral relations Energy political dialogue tourism